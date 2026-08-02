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Emiratis top international visitor arrivals to Oman in first half of 2026

Indians and Germans rank next as tourism demand remains strong

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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An aerial picture shows a touristic spot on the Wadi Darbat lake in the region of Dhofar, near Oman's Salalah city.
An aerial picture shows a touristic spot on the Wadi Darbat lake in the region of Dhofar, near Oman's Salalah city.
AFP

Dubai: Visitors from the UAE remained the largest source of international arrivals to Oman during the first half of 2026, highlighting the continued strength of regional travel to the sultanate, official data showed.

Statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) showed that 491,503 Emirati visitors travelled to Oman between January and the end of June, placing the UAE at the top of the list of visitor nationalities.

India ranked second with 382,015 visitors, while Germany was the leading European source market, with 68,771 arrivals during the same period.

The figures underscore Oman's growing appeal among both regional and international travellers, supported by its proximity to Gulf markets, expanding tourism offerings and improved air connectivity.

The UAE and India have traditionally been among Oman's largest tourism source markets, while Germany remains one of the country's strongest European markets, reflecting sustained demand for leisure and nature-based tourism in the sultanate.

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Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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