Indians and Germans rank next as tourism demand remains strong
Dubai: Visitors from the UAE remained the largest source of international arrivals to Oman during the first half of 2026, highlighting the continued strength of regional travel to the sultanate, official data showed.
Statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI) showed that 491,503 Emirati visitors travelled to Oman between January and the end of June, placing the UAE at the top of the list of visitor nationalities.
India ranked second with 382,015 visitors, while Germany was the leading European source market, with 68,771 arrivals during the same period.
The figures underscore Oman's growing appeal among both regional and international travellers, supported by its proximity to Gulf markets, expanding tourism offerings and improved air connectivity.
The UAE and India have traditionally been among Oman's largest tourism source markets, while Germany remains one of the country's strongest European markets, reflecting sustained demand for leisure and nature-based tourism in the sultanate.