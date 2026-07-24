Residents unlock hotel, dining and attraction deals after nominated guests arrive
Dubai: Dubai’s offer of more than Dh3,000 in hotel, dining, attraction and transport deals has drawn over 10,000 applications from UAE residents within its first 48 hours.
The response has prompted the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism to discuss whether the limited stock of benefits available through the Dubai Invite programme should be revised.
UAE residents and citizens can register friends and relatives who plan to visit Dubai between July 20 and October 31, with the rewards unlocked after the nominated guests enter the emirate.
Noor Algeziry, Associate Vice President for MENA and Special Projects at DET, told Dubai Eye’s Business Breakfast that a single application could include one or more guests.
“In above 48 hours, we received over 10,000 applications, and this is testament to how this resident community is,” she said.
The programme has a limited supply of benefits, although DET is now reviewing the position following the initial level of demand.
“We do have a limited stock of benefits, but with this overwhelming number of engagements, we might look at revising that. We’re in discussions on that at the moment, actually,” Algeziry said.
Dubai Invite forms part of DET’s City Ambassadors programme, which encourages residents to promote the emirate to friends and relatives living overseas.
“The aim is for us to reward our residents, whom are our most powerful advocates and ambassadors of the city,” Algeziry said.
The initiative follows almost a year of work between DET and its public and private-sector partners, with the benefits designed to give residents and their guests more ways to experience Dubai together.
Eligible UAE residents and citizens must be at least 18 years old and hold a valid Emirates ID.
Residents can nominate up to five visitors through a single submission, while further guests can be registered through additional applications.
The visitor must be travelling on a tourist visa or qualify for a visa on arrival and cannot be a UAE resident.
Guests can enter Dubai by air, road or sea during the campaign period, although the programme does not provide or arrange visas.
DET will automatically verify the visitor’s arrival, meaning residents do not need to submit a separate notification once their guest enters Dubai.
“The resident is the one that will unlock the benefits once their visitor actually arrives into Dubai,” Algeziry said.
The reward package and redemption instructions will be sent by email after the visitor’s arrival has been confirmed, with DET stating that emails will be issued within 72 hours from August.
Each visitor can only be nominated once, meaning another application will not qualify when the same guest has already been registered by a different resident.
Residents can receive a maximum of three reward packages during the campaign.
Each qualifying package contains benefits worth more than Dh3,000 across hotels, restaurants, tourist attractions, transport and lifestyle services.
Participating brands include W Dubai Mina Seyahi, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina, Le Méridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Waterpark, Meliá Desert Palm, IHG Hotels and Resorts, Careem and Hala.
The programme also includes offers linked to Aquaventure, IMG Worlds of Adventure and hospitality businesses operated by Solution Leisure Group.
Benefits will remain valid until December 31, unless different terms are specified for an individual offer.
The Dh3,000 figure represents the combined value of the available deals and does not refer to a cash payment or account credit.
Dubai Invite will accept eligible visitor arrivals until October 31, although DET could bring the programme back after the current campaign ends.
Algeziry said the initial response showed strong interest among residents and indicated that similar initiatives could be considered again.
“This specific initiative ends in October 31, we may repeat it in the future, and see what we can come up with this as well,” she said.