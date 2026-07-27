GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 35°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Banking & Insurance

Dubai widens global wealth push with Julius Baer alliance

DET and Julius Baer will guide family offices and investors seeking a Dubai base

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Dubai widens global wealth push with Julius Baer alliance
Supplied

Dubai: The Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism has signed an agreement with Swiss wealth manager Julius Baer to help international investors, business owners and family offices establish or expand their presence in the emirate.

The alliance will create structured routes for private clients assessing Dubai as a base for their wealth, businesses and families, while supporting the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

Julius Baer will draw on a network spanning more than 25 countries and 60 locations to connect clients with investment and business opportunities in Dubai.

The Swiss wealth manager had assets under management of 547 billion Swiss francs at the end of June 2026.

Turning interest into investment

DET said the agreement will help convert international interest in Dubai into business establishment and investment activity.

Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation, the economic development arm of DET, said the partnership would strengthen Dubai’s ability to support investors seeking certainty and access to global markets.

The agreement will support family offices, business owners and private clients considering long-term capital allocation in the emirate.

Family office numbers rise

Dubai’s private wealth sector has continued to expand, with the Dubai International Financial Centre reporting strong growth in family-related entities.

DIFC was home to 1,289 family-related entities at the end of 2025, an annual increase of 61 per cent.

Families based in the financial centre had also established 1,115 foundations, up 66 per cent from the previous year.

The expansion comes alongside wider economic growth in Dubai, where GDP increased by 5.4% in 2025.

Dubai has also ranked as the world’s leading destination for greenfield foreign direct investment projects for five consecutive years.

Another global banking partnership

The Julius Baer alliance follows a separate agreement between DET and Deutsche Bank aimed at attracting global investors, family offices and international businesses to Dubai.

DET supports introduced clients with their Dubai entry plans, including company formation, engagement with government entities and access to applicable residency pathways.

Deutsche Bank will also anchor a Wealth and Family Office Forum in Dubai and include DET in international roadshows and client events.

Nivetha Dayanand
Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai’s Dh3,000 invite deal gets 10,000+ applications

Dubai’s Dh3,000 invite deal gets 10,000+ applications

3m read
DET will work with introduced clients to define clear pathways into Dubai, providing end-to-end facilitation across setup, stakeholder alignment, access to relevant government entities, and applicable residency pathways

Dubai uses Deutsche Bank network to attract investors

2m read
Sharjeel Akhtar, Managing Partner, Momentum

UAE families turn to foundations to safeguard assets

3m read
Federal and local authorities have taken strong measures to ensure stability amid the war, says Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing.

How Dubai tourism plans to rebound after conflict

5m read