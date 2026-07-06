DET and Deutsche Bank will help investors, family offices and firms expand in Dubai
Dubai: Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism has signed an agreement with Deutsche Bank to attract more global investors, family offices, ultra-high-net-worth individuals, corporates and family-owned businesses to the emirate.
The partnership will use Deutsche Bank’s global client network across wealth management, private banking, corporate banking and investment banking to identify clients looking at international structuring, relocation, diversification, business expansion or capital allocation opportunities.
DET will then work with introduced clients to help define their Dubai entry plans, including business setup, stakeholder alignment, access to relevant government entities and applicable residency pathways.
The agreement is aimed at investors, entrepreneurs, family offices, corporates, family-owned businesses and industrial groups looking to establish or expand their presence in Dubai.
Through the partnership, Dubai will be positioned as a platform for regional and global business activity, with investor support tailored to each client’s operating model and long-term priorities.
The collaboration also supports the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, which aims to double the size of Dubai’s economy and strengthen the emirate’s position as a global destination for business, leisure, investment and talent.
Dubai has also ranked as the world’s top destination for greenfield foreign direct investment projects for five consecutive years.
"Our partnership with Deutsche Bank enhances our ability to engage priority investors across international markets and support the conversion of interest into tangible investment outcomes," said Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation, the economic development arm of DET. "By combining DET’s facilitation capabilities with Deutsche Bank’s global client network, we are creating clearer pathways for businesses and investors to establish and expand from Dubai. As global dynamics continue to evolve, we remain focused on enabling sustainable growth and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a trusted platform for international business and investment in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.”
The agreement gives DET another route to engage international investors through one of Europe’s major banking groups, while giving Deutsche Bank clients a structured channel to explore Dubai-based opportunities.
"This partnership with DET reflects our deep dedication to supporting our clients’ long-term ambitions, while reinforcing our role as a bridge between Europe and dynamic global hubs such as Dubai," said Salman Mahdi, Global Vice Chairman of the Private Bank at Deutsche Bank. "By combining our international reach with Dubai’s strong fundamentals and global connectivity, we are well placed to support clients in accessing growth opportunities and expanding their global footprint.”
Deutsche Bank will anchor a Wealth and Family Office Forum in Dubai under the collaboration. It will also host DET across international roadshows, conferences, roundtables and curated client sessions.
DET will support inbound delegations of Deutsche Bank clients to Dubai, combining business-focused engagements with tailored exposure to the emirate’s investment ecosystem.