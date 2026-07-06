"This partnership with DET reflects our deep dedication to supporting our clients’ long-term ambitions, while reinforcing our role as a bridge between Europe and dynamic global hubs such as Dubai," said Salman Mahdi, Global Vice Chairman of the Private Bank at Deutsche Bank. "By combining our international reach with Dubai’s strong fundamentals and global connectivity, we are well placed to support clients in accessing growth opportunities and expanding their global footprint.”

"Our partnership with Deutsche Bank enhances our ability to engage priority investors across international markets and support the conversion of interest into tangible investment outcomes," said Hadi Badri, CEO of the Dubai Economic Development Corporation, the economic development arm of DET. "By combining DET’s facilitation capabilities with Deutsche Bank’s global client network, we are creating clearer pathways for businesses and investors to establish and expand from Dubai. As global dynamics continue to evolve, we remain focused on enabling sustainable growth and reinforcing Dubai’s position as a trusted platform for international business and investment in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.