Athoor Rentals: More than furniture rentals. Your event partners

Athoor Rentals has grown into one of the largest event furniture operations in the region
It's 11pm, and a client has just changed the entire brief for tomorrow's gala. The venue is booked, the guest list is locked, and the only thing missing is furniture that no longer matches the new vision. For most suppliers, this is a nightmare. For Athoor Rentals, it's a regular Tuesday.
This is a fast-paced world of luxury ballroom events, national celebrations, real estate launches, award ceremonies, and corporate gala dinners, where the furniture has to be perfect and the timeline never cooperates. It's the world Athoor has built its reputation on for more than 15 years. Founded in Dubai in 2011, Athoor started with one idea: that renting furniture for an event shouldn't feel like a big task. It should feel like having a reliable partner who won't let you down, no matter what the night throws at them.
That idea has since grown into one of the largest event furniture operations in the region, home to the largest event furniture inventory in the market. Athoor now serves all seven emirates with an inventory exceeding 10,000 products.
The scale is easy to state in numbers: more than 5,000 events delivered. Be it a twenty-person private party or the 20,000-pax Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Athoor is the preferred partner for events of any size. But the more telling detail is who keeps calling back. Our clients range from leading creative agencies and top names in hospitality to individuals planning a private party at their villa. Names like Conrad, Fairmont, Rotana, Mandarin Oriental, Atlantis The Palm, Marriott, Emaar, Dubai Holding, and Expo 2020 have all trusted Athoor with moments where there was genuinely no second chance to get it right.
Ask the team what makes the difference, and it comes down to one mindset: whatever it takes, the team makes it happen. Athoor keeps its own carpentry, metalwork, and upholstery workshops in-house, which means a client can walk in with nothing more than a moodboard or a rough sketch and walk out with a finished, one-of-a-kind piece.
And it is from this capability that Athoor has built its Signature Collection: bespoke furniture designed for the people, by the people. A Majlis setup doesn't have to be predictable in winter. So the team curates each piece around what the market actually needs, and that is what the brand stands for.
Athoor puts it simply: "Your event deserves a partner." It's not a slogan so much as a description of how the business actually runs, present from the first phone call to the final chair loaded back onto the truck. In an industry where one wrong delivery can unravel months of planning, that kind of consistency is what earns trust, event after event. It is why, when the brief changes at midnight, Athoor is still the first call.
Athoor Rentals can be reached at info@athoor-rentals.com or +971 56 177 4735, or online at www.athoor-rentals.com