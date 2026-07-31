Athoor Rentals: More than furniture rentals. Your event partners

The scale is easy to state in numbers: more than 5,000 events delivered. Be it a twenty-person private party or the 20,000-pax Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Athoor is the preferred partner for events of any size. But the more telling detail is who keeps calling back. Our clients range from leading creative agencies and top names in hospitality to individuals planning a private party at their villa. Names like Conrad, Fairmont, Rotana, Mandarin Oriental, Atlantis The Palm, Marriott, Emaar, Dubai Holding, and Expo 2020 have all trusted Athoor with moments where there was genuinely no second chance to get it right.