Dubai’s Team ORBIT creates history, becomes first UAE team to win global FIRST Tech Challenge premier event

The UAE squad achieves a landmark double win at the prestigious FTC İstanbul Premier Event
In a landmark achievement for the UAE's growing robotics and STEM ecosystem, Dubai-based Team ORBIT has become the first team from the United Arab Emirates to win an international FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) Premier Event, securing a historic double victory at the FTC İstanbul Premier Event held at the Türkiye Athletics Federation Athletics Hall in İstanbul, Türkiye, from June 26–28, 2026.
Competing against 77 of the world's leading FTC teams, ORBIT claimed both the Valens Division Winning Alliance title and the coveted Overall Event Winning Alliance championship, marking a historic first for the UAE on the global FTC stage. The achievement is particularly remarkable as ORBIT is a rookie team formed just six months ago. After qualifying through the UAE National Championship, the team travelled to Türkiye and outperformed some of the most established robotics programmes from around the world.
“This is a historic moment not only for Team ORBIT but for the UAE robotics community as a whole,” said Banson Thomas, Chief Mentor of Team ORBIT. “For a rookie team to achieve this on an international stage is a testament to the dedication, talent and determination of our students. We hope this success inspires more young people across the UAE to pursue robotics and innovation.”
Representing Team ORBIT at the global competition were Abhiram Krishna (Al Saad Indian School), Arav Bahuguna (Jumeirah College), Aaron Jain (Dubai International Academy Al Barsha), Amra Marikkar (The Apple International School), Aryan Goyal (Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills), Daniel Bource (Lycée Français International Georges Pompidou), Sai Murugappan (Gulf Modern Academy), Hriday Navin (GEMS Modern Academy), Omar Nabil Lahir (GEMS Modern Academy), Sana Kaushik (Pristine Private School Dubai), Aarav Dewan (Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills) and Chanukya Teketi (Pearl Wisdom School Dubai).
Throughout the competition, ORBIT impressed with its engineering excellence, strategic gameplay and teamwork, consistently delivering strong performances during both qualification and elimination rounds. The FTC İstanbul Premier Event is widely regarded as one of the most competitive tournaments in the global FTC calendar, bringing together top teams that have advanced through national and regional championships.
“The UAE has built a strong foundation for STEM education and innovation,” said Ali Abdurahman, Head Coach of Team ORBIT. “This achievement reflects the opportunities available to young talent in the country and demonstrates that UAE students can compete with the very best in the world.”
Team Captain said: “Six months ago, this team was just an idea. Today, they have created history for the UAE. Their resilience, teamwork and commitment have been extraordinary, and we believe this is only the beginning of an exciting journey ahead.”