Dubai’s Team ORBIT creates history, becomes first UAE team to win global FIRST Tech Challenge premier event

Competing against 77 of the world's leading FTC teams, ORBIT claimed both the Valens Division Winning Alliance title and the coveted Overall Event Winning Alliance championship, marking a historic first for the UAE on the global FTC stage. The achievement is particularly remarkable as ORBIT is a rookie team formed just six months ago. After qualifying through the UAE National Championship, the team travelled to Türkiye and outperformed some of the most established robotics programmes from around the world.