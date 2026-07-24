UAE’s Team UFORCE secures global robotics recognition with Elite US invitational selection

Dubai-based robotics team strengthens UAE’s position on global STEM stage
Team UFORCE, representing Dubai-based Unique World Robotics (UWR), has achieved significant international recognition after securing a podium finish at the prestigious FIRST Tech Challenge (FTC) Michiana Premier Event in the United States while also competing among an elite group of teams at the Multinational Tech Invitational (MTI), one of the world's most exclusive robotics events.
At the FTC Michiana Premier Event, held from June 18–21, 2026, at the Century Center in South Bend, Indiana, Team UFORCE finished third in the Inspire Award category among 96 leading robotics teams from around the world. The Inspire Award is FTC’s highest judged honour, recognising excellence in engineering, robot design, programming, innovation, teamwork and community impact.
The team comprises Aarnav Bhargava (GEMS Modern Academy), Dhruv Suresh (Emirates International School Jumeirah), Zayan Abdullah Zamir (Sharjah English School), Aarnav Mehta (GEMS Modern Academy), Aarush Pancholi (GEMS Modern Academy), Daivik Anand Datwani (Dubai College), Nikhilesh Kakkar (Dubai International Academy Al Barsha), Sri Gupta (North London Collegiate School Dubai), Kritin Sathya (Dubai College), Shaurya Choudhary (Jumeirah College), Shaurya Sinha (GEMS Wellington International School), Sreya Binoy Nair (GEMS Modern Academy), Mohnish Sai (GEMS Modern Academy), Moonkang Cho (GEMS International School Al Khail), Aryan Mahadev Chamoli (Ambassador School Mankhool) and Leisha Daswani (Dubai International Academy Emirates Hills).
“This achievement reflects the dedication, innovation and perseverance of our students, mentors and the wider UWR community. Representing the UAE on a global robotics platform and earning recognition among some of the world’s best teams is a proud moment for all of us,” said Bansan Thomas George, Founder of Unique World Robotics and the firstrobotics.ae community.
Team UFORCE also participated in the Multinational Tech Invitational (MTI), held from June 26–28, 2026, at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory’s Kossiakoff Center in Laurel, Maryland. MTI is regarded as one of the most prestigious invitation-only FTC competitions globally, bringing together just 44 of the top teams from more than 11,000 active FIRST Tech Challenge teams worldwide.
“Our mission is to empower students to solve real-world challenges through robotics, engineering and innovation. Competing on global platforms such as FTC and MTI demonstrates the capability, commitment and potential of young talent from the UAE,” said Mohammed Mukhtar, Founder and Head Coach of Team UFORCE.
Aarnav Bhargava, Team Captain, added: “Competing alongside some of the world’s best robotics teams has been an incredible learning experience. These opportunities strengthen our technical skills, teamwork and confidence while inspiring us to continue pushing boundaries.”
FIRST Tech Challenge is among the world’s leading youth robotics programmes and is supported by major technology and engineering organisations, including Google, Amazon and NASA. Beyond competition, FIRST provides students with access to scholarships, mentorship opportunities and pathways to some of the world’s leading STEM institutions, including MIT, Yale and other globally renowned universities.
The achievement further highlights the growing impact of firstrobotics.ae, a UAE volunteer-driven robotics community that brings together students, parents, educators, industry leaders and government stakeholders to nurture the next generation of innovators in robotics, artificial intelligence and STEM.