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China's first robot school turns machines into workers

The Hangzhou Robot School welcomed an inaugural class of 30 robots

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
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Dubai: China has opened its first dedicated school for robots in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, where machines are being trained for real-world jobs. The Hangzhou Robot School welcomed an inaugural class of 30 robots from manufacturing, services, security and entertainment sectors. The programme combines physical assessments, specialised coursework and practical training before robots undergo final skills evaluations and receive certificates for workplace roles.

Four study areas include technical skills, nursing, arts and sports, with lessons tailored to each machine’s physical capabilities. Engineers say the approach is designed to match training with what individual robots can physically perform. Footage from the school has shown humanoid robots taking part in activities including sports and music. The initiative highlights China’s push to move humanoid robots beyond demonstrations and into practical industrial and service applications in the future.

Video: AFP

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