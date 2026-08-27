The robot was accompanied by armed security personnel
The inauguration of a sandwich shop in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain took an unexpected, futuristic turn when a Rs 12 lakh humanoid robot was invited to serve as the chief guest.
The unusual ceremony took place on Sunday, August 23, when the robot arrived at the newly opened sandwich outlet, drawing attention from guests and onlookers. It was brought to the event by Indore-based Bidyut Innovation and was accompanied by armed security personnel.
At the entrance, the humanoid robot greeted people with handshakes before receiving a traditional welcome. A cloth was placed around its neck as part of the ceremony, blending modern technology with familiar Indian customs.
The robot then joined the inauguration proceedings and took part in a traditional puja. Its appearance became even more entertaining when it showed off its dance moves, leaving guests amused and adding an unusual twist to the opening ceremony.
Videos and photographs from the event quickly circulated on social media, where the sight of a humanoid robot being treated like a conventional chief guest sparked curiosity and amusement.
Industrialist Harsh Goenka also shared footage of the event online, drawing attention to the unusual mix of robotics, tradition and a local food business.
The quirky inauguration has since emerged as an offbeat example of how advanced technology is increasingly becoming part of everyday public life in India, even in the most unexpected settings.