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No human chief guest? Rs1.2 million robot steals Ujjain show

The robot was accompanied by armed security personnel

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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No human chief guest? Rs1.2 million robot steals Ujjain show
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The inauguration of a sandwich shop in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain took an unexpected, futuristic turn when a Rs 12 lakh humanoid robot was invited to serve as the chief guest.

The unusual ceremony took place on Sunday, August 23, when the robot arrived at the newly opened sandwich outlet, drawing attention from guests and onlookers. It was brought to the event by Indore-based Bidyut Innovation and was accompanied by armed security personnel.

At the entrance, the humanoid robot greeted people with handshakes before receiving a traditional welcome. A cloth was placed around its neck as part of the ceremony, blending modern technology with familiar Indian customs.

The robot then joined the inauguration proceedings and took part in a traditional puja. Its appearance became even more entertaining when it showed off its dance moves, leaving guests amused and adding an unusual twist to the opening ceremony.

Videos and photographs from the event quickly circulated on social media, where the sight of a humanoid robot being treated like a conventional chief guest sparked curiosity and amusement.

Industrialist Harsh Goenka also shared footage of the event online, drawing attention to the unusual mix of robotics, tradition and a local food business.

The quirky inauguration has since emerged as an offbeat example of how advanced technology is increasingly becoming part of everyday public life in India, even in the most unexpected settings.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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