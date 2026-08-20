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Beijing robot expo reveals machines shaping tomorrow’s jobs

Robots take on tasks from making coffee and sandwiches to stepping into the boxing ring

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
1 MIN READ
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Dubai: Beijing has become a showcase for robots that could transform the way people work, with hundreds of companies displaying AI-powered machines at a major robotics conference.

The robots on show come in many forms, taking on tasks ranging from making coffee and sandwiches to boxing. Even a robotic dalmatian was among the unusual attractions at the event.

The exhibition highlights China’s growing push to use robotics as a strategic industry and reshape its labour market. Heavy investment in the sector has helped create a diverse and rapidly expanding robotics industry.

Soumodip Sarkar, executive president of a science park in Portugal, said Chinese robots appeared highly advanced compared with many machines in the United States and Europe.

The event offers a glimpse of how artificial intelligence and robotics could increasingly become part of everyday work, from service jobs to industrial tasks.

Video: AFP

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