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Mystery of the golden tongues: 13 mummies reveal secrets of ancient Egypt

Ptolemaic burials shed light on beliefs about speech, immortality and afterlife

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
2 MIN READ
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Thirteen mummies with golden tongues in Minya reveal rare insights into ancient Egyptian beliefs about speech, immortality and the afterlife.
Thirteen mummies with golden tongues in Minya reveal rare insights into ancient Egyptian beliefs about speech, immortality and the afterlife.
AFP

Dubai: Thirteen ancient Egyptian mummies were found with golden tongues placed inside their mouths at an archaeological site in Minya, an extraordinary discovery offering a glimpse into beliefs about death, speech and the afterlife more than 2,000 years ago.

The find at Oxyrhynchus, known locally as Al Bahnasa, has returned to attention following a recent report highlighting discoveries made during earlier excavations by an Egyptian Spanish archaeological mission.

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The mummies with golden tongues date to the Ptolemaic period, which lasted from around 304 BC to 30 BC.

Archaeologists believe the golden tongues may have been intended to enable the dead to speak in the afterlife. Gold held particular significance in ancient Egyptian beliefs because it did not tarnish and was associated with the gods and immortality.

Similar golden tongues have previously been uncovered at Al Bahnasa, suggesting the practice formed part of funerary traditions at the site rather than being an isolated occurrence.

The discoveries went far beyond the golden tongues.

Archaeologists also uncovered 29 amulets associated with ancient Egyptian religious beliefs, including scarabs and symbols linked to deities such as Horus, Thoth and Isis.

Gold foil coverings were also found on the fingers and toes of some of the dead, possibly intended to protect the body and ward off evil forces in the afterlife.

A heart scarab, an important element of ancient Egyptian funerary beliefs associated with the fate of the deceased after death, was discovered inside one mummy.

Elsewhere at the site, archaeologists uncovered a chamber containing remarkably preserved colourful wall paintings.

One scene depicts the tomb's owner, identified as Wen Nefer, alongside members of his family presenting offerings to ancient Egyptian gods. Another shows Anubis preparing a mummy, whose face is covered with a thin layer of gold, alongside representations of Osiris, Isis and Nephthys.

The mission said the combination of the tomb owner and his family with the gods in such scenes had not previously been documented at Al Bahnasa.

The site has yielded remains from several periods of Egyptian history, including the Ptolemaic and Roman eras, making it important for understanding changing religious and social practices.

Although the 13 golden tongued mummies are not a new discovery, renewed attention to the finds has highlighted how a small piece of gold placed inside the mouth of the dead more than two millennia ago can provide clues to ancient Egyptians' beliefs about speech, immortality and life beyond death.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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