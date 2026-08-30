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Old Kingdom official’s tomb uncovered in Egypt’s Saqqara necropolis

Find includes three untouched stone sarcophagi and more than 100 ushabti figurines

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Find includes inscribed alabaster objects bearing the name of Sekhentyu-Ptah.
Find includes inscribed alabaster objects bearing the name of Sekhentyu-Ptah.

Cairo: Egyptian archaeologists excavating Sector A west of the Bubasteion necropolis in Saqqara have discovered an Old Kingdom tomb belonging to a high-ranking official named Sekhentyu-Ptah, along with a complex network of interconnected burial shafts.

According to a statement from Egyptian Tourism and Antiquities Minister Sherif Fathy, the find highlights the ongoing cultural and funerary importance of the site across multiple historical eras, providing key insights into its long-term development.

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The mission unearthed the chapel's false door preserved in situ, alongside a complete set of inscribed alabaster ritual tools—including an offering table, purification basin, ewer, and disc—bearing Sekhentyu-Ptah's name and title as Royal Chamberlain. Finding these artifacts intact in their original context offers invaluable data on Old Kingdom mortuary practices.

Excavations also yielded human remains within linked burial shafts, numerous pieces of painted cartonnage, over 100 faience ushabti figurines, three untouched stone sarcophagi, a wooden falcon statue, and various pottery items.

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