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Egypt uncovers three ancient tombs in Bahariya Oasis

Finds include five mummies, Roman-era burials, pottery and terracotta figurines

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Three tombs, dating to different periods of the country’s history, have been discovered at the Sheikh Subi archaeological site in the Bahariya Oasis, including a family burial containing five mummies and two collective tombs believed to date to the Roman era.
Three tombs, dating to different periods of the country’s history, have been discovered at the Sheikh Subi archaeological site in the Bahariya Oasis, including a family burial containing five mummies and two collective tombs believed to date to the Roman era.
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Dubai: Egyptian archaeologists have uncovered three tombs dating to different periods of the country’s history at the Sheikh Subi archaeological site in the Bahariya Oasis, including a family burial containing five mummies and two collective tombs believed to date to the Roman era.

The discovery was made by an Egyptian archaeological mission during its current excavation season at the site in the Western Desert, Egypt’s Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities said. Sherif Fathy, Minister of Tourism and Antiquities, said the finds provided new evidence about the history of the oasis and added to understanding of ancient Egyptian civilisation.

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Hisham El Leithy, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, said the first discovery was a collective tomb carved into sandstone and believed to have served as a family burial for five people. The tomb dates to Egypt’s Late Period and contained five mummies.

The second tomb, believed to date to the Roman period, was built in a staircase design, while the third, also attributed to the Roman era, was a collective burial featuring burial shafts.

Excavations also yielded a range of funerary objects, including pottery vessels, small bottles and dishes of various shapes and sizes, as well as limestone and sandstone offering tables. Archaeologists also found small terracotta votive figurines depicting maternal figures and stylised animals.

The Sheikh Subi site contains a necropolis associated with the governors and priests of the Bahariya Oasis during the Late Period. Carved into an archaeological hill, it is considered one of the oasis’s important ancient sites.

The site also contains the Bawiti Temple, built by a governor of Bahariya during Egypt’s 26th Dynasty in honour of King Amasis II.

The latest discovery adds to Bahariya Oasis’s rich archaeological record, which spans different periods of Egyptian history and includes the renowned Valley of the Golden Mummies, a vast Greco-Roman burial site.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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