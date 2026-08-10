Eighteen-year-old swept away by waves after rescuing six people at a closed beach
Cairo: An 18-year-old Egyptian died after rescuing six people from drowning off the coast of Alexandria, turning what began as a heroic rescue into a tragedy.
According to local authorities, Ziad Mohamed Ahmed Mahmoud spotted several people struggling in the water after strong waves carried them away from the shoreline at Bitash Beach in the city's Agami district.
Without hesitation, he entered the sea and managed to bring the six people safely back to shore. However, as he attempted to return himself, he was overpowered by the waves and swept out to sea.
Emergency services and rescue teams were dispatched after receiving reports of the incident. Following a search operation, Ziad's body was recovered and transferred to the morgue, while prosecutors opened an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Alexandria's Central Administration of Tourism and Resorts paid tribute to the teenager, noting that he was from the Dekheila area. The authority said the incident occurred at a closed beach that is not designated for public swimming because of dangerous sea conditions.
The administration renewed its warning against entering closed or unapproved beaches, particularly during periods of rough seas and strong currents.
It also urged members of the public not to attempt water rescues without proper training or equipment, warning that efforts to save others can quickly become life-threatening for the rescuer.
Ziad's father said his son had dreamed of becoming a professional footballer and had once been accepted into El Sekka El Hadid Sporting Club, but financial circumstances prevented him from pursuing the opportunity.
He said Ziad admired Mohamed Salah for his journey from humble beginnings to international success and also looked up to renowned Egyptian heart surgeon Sir Magdi Yacoub for his humanitarian work.
Although the six people he rescued survived, Ziad lost his own life, leaving behind a story of selflessness that has drawn widespread admiration across Egypt.