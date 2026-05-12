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Sharjah heroes dive into sea to save trapped driver

Two men risked their lives after a car plunged into the sea in Sharjah

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Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
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Two men rescued a trapped driver after his vehicle plunged into the sea in Sharjah.
Two men rescued a trapped driver after his vehicle plunged into the sea in Sharjah.
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Sharjah: Two expats risked their lives and leapt into the sea to rescue a trapped driver after his vehicle suddenly lost control, overturned and plunged into the water following a brake failure, according to Sharjah Police.

The dramatic incident took place on Friday night at Al Mamzar beach in Sharjah, where the driver’s vehicle sank completely into the sea moments after the crash.

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The driver was unable to escape after the impact left the vehicle’s doors sealed shut, while the rapidly rising water made it impossible for him to break the windows and get out. But before panic could turn into tragedy, the two residents jumped into the sea without hesitation and managed to pull him to safety.

Brigadier Ibrahim Al Ajel, Director General of the General Department of Comprehensive Police Stations at Sharjah Police, praised the men for their courage and humanity, describing their actions as a remarkable example of bravery, compassion and community responsibility during emergencies.

He said the police operations room received a report about a vehicle falling into the sea, prompting specialised teams to rush immediately to the scene. By the time officers arrived, the two men had already rescued the stranded driver and safely brought him back to shore.

“The vehicle completely sank into the sea afterwards,” Brigadier Al Ajel said, stressing the seriousness of the incident and how quickly the situation could have turned fatal.

“They deserve to be honoured,” he added, noting that the two rescuers are residents who acted purely out of humanitarian concern and without hesitation despite the danger.

Sharjah Police praised the pair’s swift response and selfless actions, saying their bravery reflects the deeply rooted values of solidarity, compassion and positive cooperation within UAE society.

The recognition also comes as part of Sharjah Police’s ongoing efforts to strengthen community responsibility and honour individuals whose humanitarian actions contribute to saving lives and supporting public safety.

The two residents expressed gratitude to Sharjah Police for the recognition, saying they acted out of a moral and humanitarian duty and a natural instinct to help someone whose life was in danger.

Aghaddir Ali
Aghaddir AliSenior Reporter
Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.
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