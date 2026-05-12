He said the police operations room received a report about a vehicle falling into the sea, prompting specialised teams to rush immediately to the scene. By the time officers arrived, the two men had already rescued the stranded driver and safely brought him back to shore.

The driver was unable to escape after the impact left the vehicle’s doors sealed shut, while the rapidly rising water made it impossible for him to break the windows and get out. But before panic could turn into tragedy, the two residents jumped into the sea without hesitation and managed to pull him to safety.

The two residents expressed gratitude to Sharjah Police for the recognition, saying they acted out of a moral and humanitarian duty and a natural instinct to help someone whose life was in danger.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.