Heroic act: Arab man honoured for saving 2 girls from drowning at Al Mamzar Beach

Officials praised the swift response that prevented a tragedy
Sharjah: The Sharjah Civil Defence has honored an Arab man whose quick action and bravery saved the lives of two young girls from drowning at Al Mamzar Lagoon Beach.
Brigadier Yousif Obaid Harmoul Al Shamsi, Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence, and Brigadier Saeed Obaid Rashid Al Suwaidi, Deputy Director General, visited the two girls to check on their health and ensure their full recovery after the drowning incident.
The officials expressed their relief at the children’s safety and praised the swift response that prevented a tragedy. Brigadier Al Shamsi said that the case reflected the strength of community spirit and social responsibility that Sharjah continuously strives to promote.
“Saving lives represents the highest form of national duty,” he said. “Such humanitarian acts embody courage and compassion, and they inspire a culture of cooperation and shared responsibility within our society.”
Brigadier Al Shamsi also reminded beachgoers of the importance of following safety guidelines in coastal and swimming areas, noting that awareness remains the first line of defense against potential dangers. He emphasized that the Civil Defence continues to enhance public awareness through campaigns and educational programs focused on families and children, in line with the UAE’s vision to make human safety a top national priority.
Brigadier Al Shamsi and Brigadier Al Suwaidi presented an award to Qasem Mohamed Al Sayed Mahmoud, the young man who courageously rescued the two girls. The officials praised his bravery, describing his act as a reflection of true civic duty and community responsibility.
Brigadier Al Suwaidi said the heroic response serves as a reminder of how individual awareness and quick thinking can make the difference between life and death.
The Sharjah Civil Defence urged the public to remain vigilant at beaches and swimming pools, never leave children unsupervised near water, ensure that rescue and first-aid tools are accessible, and always check weather and sea conditions before entering the water.
“Protecting lives is a shared responsibility,” the Authority said in a statement. “It begins with awareness and ends with safety — ensuring that Sharjah and the UAE remain a safe and welcoming place for everyone.”
