Sharjah: The Sharjah Civil Defence has issued a safety warning urging the public not to leave plastic water bottles inside vehicles, even if they are empty, as they can potentially cause fires.
In an awareness post shared on Instagram, the authority explained that sunlight reflecting through a plastic bottle can act like a lens, concentrating heat onto car seats or other flammable interior materials. This can, in some cases, ignite a fire.
The post emphasised that safety begins with awareness and advised motorists to always remove bottles and other transparent objects from their cars when parked under direct sunlight.
Sharjah Civil Defence advised residents that in case of emergencies, they should call 997 for immediate assistance.
