UAE traffic alert: Vehicle catches fire on Dubai road towards Sharjah

Dubai Police urged drivers to take caution and use alternate routes
Dubai: A vehicle caught fire on Al Ittihad Street near Al Mulla Plaza, heading towards Sharjah, Dubai Police said on Saturday. Authorities advised motorists to exercise caution and consider alternative routes to avoid delays.
The incident caused traffic congestion as emergency services responded to the scene.
Authorities urged motorists to exercise caution, maintain safe distances, and consider alternative routes to avoid long delays while the fire is being handled.
Dubai Police reminded drivers to stay alert on major roads and follow official updates for traffic advisories.
