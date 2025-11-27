GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
Logo
Logo
FRIDAY PARTNER

REDTAG marks UAE National Day with festive winter collection and major discounts

A season of warmth, texture, and togetherness anchors the brand’s Eid Al Ittihad narrative

Last updated:
Friday
2 MIN READ
REDTAG marks UAE National Day with festive winter collection and major discounts

Dubai: REDTAG celebrates the spirit of Eid Al Ittihad, joining the nation in joy, pride, and togetherness. This season, the brand embraces winter with collections designed for warmth, comfort, and meaningful family moments. To mark the festivities, REDTAG is offering up to 54% off across men’s, women’s, and kids’ collections, and a flat 50% off on winter puffer jackets and a 40% off Home Bonanza to elevate the celebration with cosy, winter-ready textures for every home.

As families prepare for National Day gatherings and the season’s cooler days, REDTAG unveils a winter collection shaped by comfort, movement, and expressive layering. The girls’ collection takes inspiration from winter wonderlands, pairing burgundy and dusty pink tones with textured, cold-weather fabrics made for everyday warmth.

Layered knits, soft microfleece, quilted jackets, faux-fur touches, and playful dresses lead the range, complemented by plaid shirts, lounge-ready sets, and brushed knits that make winter dressing both tactile and imaginative.

For boys and men, puffer jackets, now at a flat 50% off, headline the collection, offering lightweight warmth designed for daily adventure. Clean quilting and insulated fills make them the season’s most versatile layer.

Surrounding them, REDTAG reimagines winter essentials: varsity jackets with a modern collegiate aesthetic, coordinated sets for effortless outfitting, durable denims built for repeat wear, and heavy Sherpa sweaters that combine plush comfort with everyday structure. Licensed pieces featuring fan-favourite characters add colour, playfulness, and personality to the boys’ offering.

Shehbaz Shaikh, Chief Operating Officer at REDTAG, said: “Eid Al Ittihad is a time when families gather to celebrate our great nation. We created this collection and the accompanying offers to make the celebrations warm, festive, and accessible. Every piece reflects how people live, move, and express themselves through the colder months.”

REDTAG’s Eid Al Ittihad offers, including up to 54% off, the flat 50% puffer-jacket promotion, and the 40% off Home Bonanza will run from 28 November to 14 December across stores and online at redtagfashion.com.

Related Topics:
Friday

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Don’t miss out—stock up on essentials that keep you warm, stylish, and ready for the season.

White Friday winterwear sale: 15 epic deals, UAE 2025

2m read
Rumours of Fahad Al Muwallad’s death sweep social media

Rumours of Fahad Al Muwallad’s death sweep social media

1m read
12th Flag Garden opens in Dubai for National Month 2025

12th Flag Garden opens in Dubai for National Month 2025

2m read
REDTAG’s unveils Winter 2025 Collection

REDTAG’s unveils Winter 2025 Collection

2m read