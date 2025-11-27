REDTAG marks UAE National Day with festive winter collection and major discounts

A season of warmth, texture, and togetherness anchors the brand’s Eid Al Ittihad narrative
Dubai: REDTAG celebrates the spirit of Eid Al Ittihad, joining the nation in joy, pride, and togetherness. This season, the brand embraces winter with collections designed for warmth, comfort, and meaningful family moments. To mark the festivities, REDTAG is offering up to 54% off across men’s, women’s, and kids’ collections, and a flat 50% off on winter puffer jackets and a 40% off Home Bonanza to elevate the celebration with cosy, winter-ready textures for every home.
As families prepare for National Day gatherings and the season’s cooler days, REDTAG unveils a winter collection shaped by comfort, movement, and expressive layering. The girls’ collection takes inspiration from winter wonderlands, pairing burgundy and dusty pink tones with textured, cold-weather fabrics made for everyday warmth.
Layered knits, soft microfleece, quilted jackets, faux-fur touches, and playful dresses lead the range, complemented by plaid shirts, lounge-ready sets, and brushed knits that make winter dressing both tactile and imaginative.
For boys and men, puffer jackets, now at a flat 50% off, headline the collection, offering lightweight warmth designed for daily adventure. Clean quilting and insulated fills make them the season’s most versatile layer.
Surrounding them, REDTAG reimagines winter essentials: varsity jackets with a modern collegiate aesthetic, coordinated sets for effortless outfitting, durable denims built for repeat wear, and heavy Sherpa sweaters that combine plush comfort with everyday structure. Licensed pieces featuring fan-favourite characters add colour, playfulness, and personality to the boys’ offering.
Shehbaz Shaikh, Chief Operating Officer at REDTAG, said: “Eid Al Ittihad is a time when families gather to celebrate our great nation. We created this collection and the accompanying offers to make the celebrations warm, festive, and accessible. Every piece reflects how people live, move, and express themselves through the colder months.”
REDTAG’s Eid Al Ittihad offers, including up to 54% off, the flat 50% puffer-jacket promotion, and the 40% off Home Bonanza will run from 28 November to 14 December across stores and online at redtagfashion.com.
