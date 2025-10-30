Sharjah Civil Defence ramps up safety checks in industrial and residential areas

Surprise inspections target fire safety in Sharjah's key areas
Sharjah: The Sharjah Civil Defence Authority has intensified inspection campaigns across the emirate’s industrial and commercial zones, as well as residential buildings and towers, in a bid to ensure compliance with safety regulations and prevent fire-related incidents.
As part of its ongoing field operations, inspection teams are conducting both scheduled and surprise visits to warehouses, maintenance workshops, and commercial storage facilities. The checks focus on the efficiency of fire prevention and alarm systems, electrical safety, and proper storage of flammable materials.
According to the Authority, the campaign is not limited to identifying violations but also serves an educational purpose. Inspectors are guiding workers on best safety practices to help build a stronger culture of prevention in workplaces.
“Safety requires awareness and active participation from everyone workers, business owners, and the wider community,” said Brigadier Yousef Obaid Bin Harmoul Al Shamsi, Director General of Sharjah Civil Defence Authority. “Through our campaigns, we aim to instill this awareness in line with the vision of our wise leadership to make Sharjah a model city in safety and prevention.”
Brigadier Al Shamsi explained that the initiative reflects a proactive strategy to reduce risks before they occur. The Authority, he said, is implementing a comprehensive plan to enhance public safety and support Sharjah’s sustainable development goals.
Sharjah Civil Defence has also been integrating advanced technologies into its inspection operations, enabling faster and more accurate risk assessments. This allows teams to develop immediate improvement plans for high-priority sites.
In addition, the Authority continues to train and qualify its field personnel to meet international standards. It also conducts regular awareness programmes and workshops targeting various community groups to promote a culture of safety and readiness.
“These inspections are part of our wider effort to create a safe and sustainable environment that supports the local economy and provides an ideal climate for investment and productivity,” Brigadier Al Shamsi added.
By translating the results of field visits into tailored training and awareness programmes, Sharjah Civil Defence aims to boost preparedness across industrial and commercial sectors helping to reduce incidents and further reinforce the emirate’s standing as one of the safest cities in the region.
