Court suspends driver's licence for three months following conviction
Dubai: A driver who fell asleep at the wheel after stopping his car in the middle of a busy intersection in Dubai's Naif district has been fined Dh5,000 and banned from driving for three months after authorities found he was under the influence of alcohol.
The case, according to Emarat Al Youm, began when Dubai Police received an unusual report about a vehicle standing motionless in the middle of a road junction, causing disruption to traffic and raising concerns among motorists.
When a police patrol arrived at the scene, officers discovered a saloon car stationary in the centre of the intersection with its driver asleep inside.
According to the police report, officers attempted to wake the man and immediately detected signs indicating he had consumed alcohol.
Subsequent testing confirmed that the driver was under the influence of alcoholic beverages, prompting authorities to refer the case to the Public Prosecution before it was transferred to the Traffic Court.
During the investigation, the defendant admitted consuming alcohol before driving and acknowledged operating the vehicle while impaired. He told the court that he had consumed alcohol the day before the incident and appealed for leniency.
The court found that the fact the vehicle had come to a stop in the middle of the road while its driver remained asleep demonstrated a clear loss of the ability to drive safely. Judges noted that the defendant's confession was consistent with the evidence presented in the case file.
While convicting the driver, the court opted for a reduced penalty, imposing a Dh5,000 fine and suspending his driving licence for three months from the date the ruling becomes final.