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Dubai resident Ava Lawrence joins Aston Martin Driver Academy

The 11-year-old has made a name for herself at the F1 Academy

Last updated:
Robert Ilsley, Sports Reporter
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Dubai resident Ava Lawrence joins Aston Martin Driver Academy
Dubai resident Ava Lawrence joins Aston Martin Driver Academy
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Dubai: Aston Martin have added karting prospect and Dubai resident Ava Lawrence, a participant in the F1 Academy “Discover Your Drive” programme, to their Driver Academy.

The Australian-born karter has made history as the first female MENA Cup Champion, the first female driver to win a Mini race in the ROK Cup Italy, and the first female to secure a podium finish in the Mini class of the COTFA International Series.

The 11-year-old, who competes under an Emirati licence, is currently racing in the OK-N junior category of the British Champions of the Future Academy Programme as part of the F1 Academy “Discover Your Drive” initiative. She previously represented the programme in the Mini class of the International Series.

"I’m really excited to join the Aston Martin Aramco Driver Academy," said Lawrence per F1 Academy.

"It’s going to be such a huge step to help me improve my driving and become even better on track. I’m looking forward to meeting everyone on the team and learning from them.

“Getting to visit the AMR Technology Campus (AMRTC) for my announcement was so cool. My favourite part of the day was seeing the different materials they use on the Formula One cars and actually getting to touch parts of the car. It was so interesting to see how it’s all made!"

Nuno Pinto, Racing Director of the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team Driver Academy, added: “Bringing in talent at a junior level is an important part of our strategy, and Ava and Roland are excellent examples of the calibre of young driver that we want to bring in the programme.”

Lawrence joins F1 ACADEMY driver Mathilda Paatz in the Aston Martin Aramco Driver Academy, becoming the second “Discover Your Drive” karter to be included in a Formula 1 driver development programme, alongside Sukhmani Khera in the Alpine Academy.

Robert Ilsley
Robert IlsleySports Reporter
Rob is an experienced sports journalist with a focus on digital publishing. He holds both an undergraduate and master’s degree in sports journalism and has hands-on experience in presenting and commentary. Rob has previously worked in the communications teams at Premier League clubs Everton and Brentford FC. While football is his main passion, he enjoys all sports and loves sharing his enthusiasm with anyone he meets.
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