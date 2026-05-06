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RB Choudary dies in Rajasthan road accident: What happened

Veteran producer’s death in highway crash stuns South Indian film industry

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
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Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth express shock, grief over producer R B Choudary
Kamal Haasan, Rajinikanth express shock, grief over producer R B Choudary

Dubai: Veteran film producer R.B. Choudary, the force behind Super Good Films, died on May 5, 2026, following a tragic road accident in Rajasthan. His sudden death has sent shockwaves through the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries.

Choudary had reportedly travelled to Lilamba village to attend a family wedding.

After the ceremony, he was returning by car with his son-in-law and driver Gautam when the accident took place near Joontha village in the Beawar region.

According to reports, the vehicle was travelling on a national highway at around 3pm when a herd of cows suddenly appeared on the road. In an attempt to avoid hitting them, the driver swerved sharply, causing the car to crash into a roadside barrier.

The impact was severe, leaving the front portion of the vehicle badly damaged. Choudary sustained critical injuries and died on the spot. His son-in-law and driver were seriously injured and rushed to a hospital in Jodhpur for treatment.

Police reached the accident site soon after and sent Choudary’s body for post-mortem examination. His mortal remains are expected to be flown to Chennai on May 6 for the final rites.

The news has left the film fraternity grieving. Stars including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan and Chiranjeevi are among those mourning the loss of a producer widely admired for backing new talent and shaping several careers.

Choudary is survived by his sons, actors Jiiva and Jithan Ramesh, and other family members. Condolences have been pouring in from across the industry as fans and colleagues remember his immense contribution to Indian cinema.

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bollywoodTamil Cinema

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