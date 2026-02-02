Dubai-based businessman Dr CJ Roy death: Who will inherit Confident Group empire, all about Ria Mary Roy and Rohit Roy

Her responsibilities include overseeing residential projects such as apartments, villas and flats across Kerala, Bengaluru and Dubai. She began her career through internships and apprenticeships before gradually taking on a key role in the group’s UAE operations. Early on in her career, she co-founded Ria Rossen, an online swimwear retail store. She ran this from January 2019 to June 2020, an idea she began developing while still in high school.