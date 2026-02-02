Dubai-based businessman Dr CJ Roy death: Who will inherit Confident Group empire, all about Ria Mary Roy and Rohit Roy

Both Ria and Rohit play active roles in the Confident Group’s operations
Dubai: With the sudden death of Confident Group founder and chairman Dr CJ Roy, attention has now turned to who will inherit both the legacy and the challenges of one of south India’s prominent real estate empires.
Dr CJ Roy, formally known as Dr Roy Chiriankandath Joseph, was found dead at his office near Langford Road, close to Richmond Circle, in Bengaluru on January 30, 2026, during a search by the Income Tax department.
Police said he died by suicide and added that an investigation is ongoing. Officials noted that the post-mortem report would provide further clarity on the circumstances surrounding his death.
The 57-year-old businessman is survived by his wife Lini Roy and their two children — son Rohit Roy and daughter Ria Mary Roy — both of whom play active roles in the Confident Group’s operations.
According Ria's LinkedIn profile, Ria Mary Roy holds the position of Executive Director, Confident Group - Apartments, Villas, Flats in Kerala. She holds the position from 2015.
Her responsibilities include overseeing residential projects such as apartments, villas and flats across Kerala, Bengaluru and Dubai. She began her career through internships and apprenticeships before gradually taking on a key role in the group’s UAE operations. Early on in her career, she co-founded Ria Rossen, an online swimwear retail store. She ran this from January 2019 to June 2020, an idea she began developing while still in high school.
Since September 2021, she has worked as Marketing Head at Enactus Exeter, managing marketing strategies, social media platforms, website operations and events for social entrepreneurship projects.
She also served as the Marketing and Promotions Secretary of the University of Exeter Indian Society from 2019, overseeing branding and outreach during the society’s formative year.
Her professional experience also includes a marketing communications internship at Aster DM Healthcare in Dubai in 2017 and membership in the University of Exeter Finance and Technology Society.
She completed her Bachelor of Science degree in Management and Marketing with a specialisation in Entrepreneurship from the University of Exeter in the United Kingdom and pursued her high school education at Dubai American Academy under GEMS Education.
Rohit Roy, the elder sibling, is the Founder Director of Confident Group UAE and has been associated with the company since 2006. Over the years, he rose from Executive Director to Managing Director, leading the group’s international expansion and overseeing strategic operations from Dubai.
He completed his education at GEMS Education in Dubai and is known to share his father’s passion for luxury automobiles.
After his father's funeral, Rohit expressed his anguish and shock at the sudden death of his father.
There has been no official confirmation regarding the whereabouts of Ria Mary Roy and Rohit Roy at the time of Dr CJ Roy’s death. Both are known to divide their time between Dubai and Bengaluru.
Ria currently serves as Executive Director at Confident Group LLC in Dubai, while Rohit leads the company’s UAE operations. Since the incident occurred at the Bengaluru office, police have said it forms part of the investigation to determine whether any family member was present.
Authorities have spoken to the family, but specific location details have not been made public.
Following Dr CJ Roy’s death, both the Confident Group and the Roy family expressed deep grief. While the loss has deeply affected the family business, Ria and Rohit continue to hold key operational responsibilities as the family prepares to move forward together in a period marked by both legacy and challenge.
