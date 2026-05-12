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Dubai updates driving licence tests: RTA introduces collision warning, lane assist

New curriculum trains motorists on ADAS to boost safety on Dubai’s roads

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Over 250,000 learners exposed to advanced safety features in licence tests
Over 250,000 learners exposed to advanced safety features in licence tests

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has updated its driver training curriculum for applicants seeking a light vehicle driving licence, bringing it in line with modern vehicle technologies and international safety standards.

Focus on advanced driver assistance systems

The revised programme integrates training on Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which are now widely featured in new vehicles.

These include forward collision warning, blind spot monitoring, lane departure warning, lane-keeping support systems, parking assist functions, night vision systems, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), and both conventional and adaptive cruise control.

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Alignment with global standards

According to Sultan Al Akraf, Director of Drivers Licensing at RTA, the updated curriculum aligns with internationally recognised standards set by the CIECA.

He said the initiative is aimed at improving road safety, shaping driver behaviour, and reducing traffic accidents by ensuring learners understand the latest in-vehicle technologies.

Integrated into training programmes

Al Akraf noted that the updated content has been introduced in collaboration with driving institutes across Dubai and has been incorporated into:

  • Driver handbooks

  • Theoretical training modules

  • Practical driving lessons

  • Awareness lectures for licence applicants

Enhancing safety and future readiness

The RTA said the changes reflect its broader strategy to enhance road safety, support smarter mobility, and deliver innovative, sustainable transport services that improve customer experience.

Officials added that the updated curriculum helps drivers stay informed about the rapid evolution of vehicle technologies within a continuous learning framework.

Wide reach across trainees and institutes

The authority also highlighted that more than 250,000 trainees have benefited from the updated training approach in recent years.

Workshops have been conducted for driving institutes across Dubai to ensure consistent understanding of advanced driving systems, aligned with the specifications of modern training vehicles.

Related Topics:
RTAUAE traffic finestransport

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