Dubai moves closer to safer, smarter streets with new mobility innovation drive

RTA’s lab produces initiatives to boost safety across bikes, e-scooters, delivery services
Dubai: In a major step toward building a safer and smarter mobility ecosystem, Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has adopted some forward-looking initiatives born from an Innovation Lab focused on regulating personal mobility means and delivery bikes.
The session, held at the University of Birmingham Dubai, gathered government entities, regulators, and delivery companies to co-create solutions for one of the city’s fastest-growing transport segments.
The Lab generated over 40 innovative proposals, with the top nine selected to form part of RTA’s strategic plan for elevating safety, governance, and user awareness across bicycles, e-scooters, and delivery bikes. These selected initiatives include the development of a centralised database, enhanced rider education, improved behavioural standards, and new policies to support a well-regulated, future-ready mobility sector.
Ahmed Mahboob, CEO of RTA’s Licensing Agency, said the initiative reflects Dubai’s proactive approach to shaping transport trends:
“This Innovation Lab allowed us to tackle current challenges and explore future opportunities by collaborating with our partners in an environment driven by creativity and artificial intelligence. Strengthening traffic safety and improving the governance of personal mobility means and delivery bikes remain key priorities for us.”
Participants also explored cutting-edge applications of artificial intelligence and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies. Companies showcased systems capable of monitoring rider behaviour, detecting violations in real time, and triggering immediate corrective actions, tools that promise to boost safety standards and regulatory compliance across the sector.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox