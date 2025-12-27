New Year’s Eve 2026: Watch Dubai’s fireworks from the water

According to RTA, the New Year’s Eve marine trips will operate with limited capacity, ensuring a more comfortable and exclusive experience for passengers.

The sea-based experience allows passengers to avoid crowded viewing spots while enjoying uninterrupted views of Dubai’s most famous landmarks. The trip offers sights of fireworks and light displays at the Burj Khalifa, JBR, and Burj Al Arab in a single journey.

Dubai residents and visitors can welcome 2026 from the water as the Roads and Transport Authority ( RTA ) launches special New Year’s Eve marine transport services offering front-row views of the city’s fireworks.

Passengers are advised to book early, as seats are limited and demand is expected to be high for the popular New Year’s Eve services.

RTA said the initiative aims to provide a safe, scenic, and memorable way to celebrate the New Year, while easing pressure on land-based viewing areas.

Balaram Menon Senior Web Editor

