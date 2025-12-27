New Year’s Eve 2026: Watch Dubai’s fireworks from the water

RTA’s abra, ferry and water taxi rides offer best views of fireworks and city landmarks
Dubai residents and visitors can welcome 2026 from the water as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) launches special New Year’s Eve marine transport services offering front-row views of the city’s fireworks.
The sea-based experience allows passengers to avoid crowded viewing spots while enjoying uninterrupted views of Dubai’s most famous landmarks. The trip offers sights of fireworks and light displays at the Burj Khalifa, JBR, and Burj Al Arab in a single journey.
According to RTA, the New Year’s Eve marine trips will operate with limited capacity, ensuring a more comfortable and exclusive experience for passengers.
Several marine transport options will be available on the night:
Traditional Abra: Departures from Al Fahidi, Al Jaddaf, and Al Ghubaiba, priced at Dh150 per person.
Dubai Ferry: Departures from Marina Mall, Al Ghubaiba, and Bluewaters, with fares starting from Dh350 per person.
Water Taxi: Available for private booking, accommodating up to 20 people for Dh3,750 per trip.
RTA said the initiative aims to provide a safe, scenic, and memorable way to celebrate the New Year, while easing pressure on land-based viewing areas.
Passengers are advised to book early, as seats are limited and demand is expected to be high for the popular New Year’s Eve services.
