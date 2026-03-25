Fernando Alonso welcomes first child with partner Melissa Jimenez

Two-time world champion will arrive late at Japanese GP this weekend
Dubai: Fernando Alonso is set to arrive late for the Japanese Grand Prix after welcoming his first child with his partner, Melissa Jimenez.
Aston Martin confirmed the update in a statement on Wednesday, noting that Alonso’s schedule has been slightly adjusted.
“Fernando is arriving slightly later this weekend for personal family reasons and won’t be attending media day at the Japanese Grand Prix,” the statement read.
“All is well and he will be at the track in time for Friday.”
Alonso, who is in the final year of his contract with Aston Martin and has yet to confirm whether he will continue in Formula 1 beyond 2026, is not expected to take part in Friday’s opening practice session.
Instead, reserve driver Jak Crawford will step in to drive the car as part of the team’s required rookie sessions this season.
Back in December, the two-time F1 champion shared photos on social media from a long drive in his ultra-luxurious Aston Martin Valiant alongside Jimenez.
Jimenez, a prominent F1 reporter, has interviewed numerous drivers across the grid. Her Instagram highlights her strong presence in the paddock, with notable names such as Lando Norris and George Russell among her 648,000 followers.
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