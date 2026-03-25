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Fernando Alonso welcomes first child with partner Melissa Jimenez

Two-time world champion will arrive late at Japanese GP this weekend

Last updated:
Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
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Aston Martin's Spanish driver Fernando Alonso (R) arrives with partner journalist Melissa Jiménez (3rd R) ahead of a practice session for the 2025 Miami Formula One Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida, on May 2, 2025.
Aston Martin's Spanish driver Fernando Alonso (R) arrives with partner journalist Melissa Jiménez (3rd R) ahead of a practice session for the 2025 Miami Formula One Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida, on May 2, 2025.
AFP

Dubai: Fernando Alonso is set to arrive late for the Japanese Grand Prix after welcoming his first child with his partner, Melissa Jimenez.

Aston Martin confirmed the update in a statement on Wednesday, noting that Alonso’s schedule has been slightly adjusted.

“Fernando is arriving slightly later this weekend for personal family reasons and won’t be attending media day at the Japanese Grand Prix,” the statement read.

“All is well and he will be at the track in time for Friday.”

Alonso, who is in the final year of his contract with Aston Martin and has yet to confirm whether he will continue in Formula 1 beyond 2026, is not expected to take part in Friday’s opening practice session.

Instead, reserve driver Jak Crawford will step in to drive the car as part of the team’s required rookie sessions this season.

Back in December, the two-time F1 champion shared photos on social media from a long drive in his ultra-luxurious Aston Martin Valiant alongside Jimenez.

Jimenez, a prominent F1 reporter, has interviewed numerous drivers across the grid. Her Instagram highlights her strong presence in the paddock, with notable names such as Lando Norris and George Russell among her 648,000 followers.

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Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
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