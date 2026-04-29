The case began at the Court of First Instance, which in September 2025 convicted the driver and imposed a fine of Dh2,000 after finding him guilty of negligent bodily injury and failing to stop at the scene. Both the prosecution and the defence appealed the ruling, with prosecutors seeking a harsher penalty. The Court of Appeals subsequently increased the sentence to three months in prison. However, the Court of Cassation later overturned that judgment in March 2026, citing gaps in the legal reasoning and ordering a retrial before a different panel, which ultimately led to the acquittal.

The defence, led by lawyer Mohammed Al Awami Al Mansoori , played a decisive role in securing the acquittal by demonstrating that the driver had no knowledge that a collision had occurred and by establishing that the victim’s actions were the direct and sole cause of the accident. The defence argued that due to the size, noise and mechanical nature of the heavy vehicle, the driver could not reasonably have detected the impact and only became aware of the incident later when police contacted him for questioning after identifying the vehicle through surveillance cameras.

According to case records, the accident occurred on September 9, 2025 in Dibba Al Hisn when the driver, operating a municipal sewage suction truck, had just completed work at a residence and began moving the heavy vehicle from a stationary position. At that moment, a 76-year-old pedestrian suddenly emerged from behind a parked vehicle and attempted to cross the road from an unauthorised area, placing himself directly in the path of the truck. Investigations, including police sketches and technical reports, confirmed that the driver’s visibility was obstructed by a blind spot and that the vehicle was moving lawfully at the time.

The court further emphasised that criminal convictions must be based on certainty, not doubt, ruling that any uncertainty over whether the driver could have avoided the accident must be interpreted in favour of the accused.

The defence further argued that the pedestrian failed to exercise due care by crossing from behind a stationary vehicle, failed to use a designated sidewalk located nearby and suddenly moving into the truck’s path, leaving the driver with no opportunity to avoid the collision. The court accepted this argument, concluding that the victim’s conduct alone caused the accident and made it unavoidable.

Aghaddir is a senior news reporter at Gulf News with more than a decade of experience covering the UAE’s most pressing developments. Known for her sharp eye for detail and deep expertise in the country’s legal and security systems, Aghaddir delivers journalism that clarifies complex issues and informs public discourse. While based in Sharjah, she also covers Dubai and the northern emirates. She leads daily reporting with a strong focus on breaking news, law enforcement, courts, crime, and legislation. Her work also spans education, public safety, environmental issues, and compelling community and adventure features. Aghaddir’s investigative stories engage readers in meaningful conversations about the nation’s evolving challenges and opportunities. Her interests include public policy, judicial affairs, social issues, healthcare, and governance, and her body of work reflects a commitment to accurate, impactful, and socially relevant journalism. She has established herself as a reliable and trusted voice in the region's media.