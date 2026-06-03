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Kuwait jails three for seven years each over online gambling and money laundering scheme

Syrian and two Egyptians are linked to gambling and money laundering network

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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A Syrian and two Egyptian linked yo cross-border
A Syrian and two Egyptian linked yo cross-border
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Kuwait's Court of Appeal has sentenced a Syrian national and two Egyptians to seven years in prison each for operating an online gambling and money laundering network that channelled millions of dinars through shell companies and alternative money transfer systems.

The State Security Circuit at the Court of Appeal also imposed combined fines of KD16.839 million on the three defendants after convicting them of running an international electronic betting operation and laundering proceeds derived from the activity, Al Qabas Arabic daily reported.

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The court further fined five shell companies a total of KD8.419 million after finding they had been used as fronts to conceal and transfer funds linked to illegal online gambling operations.

According to court documents, the Syrian suspect acted as an agent for a global online gambling platform and led a network that funnelled betting proceeds through fictitious companies and fraudulent invoices. The funds were subsequently introduced into the financial system and later transferred abroad through alternative remittance channels.

Investigations conducted by Kuwait's criminal investigation and state security authorities uncovered the network's activities and financial movements before the suspects were arrested and referred to trial.

Authorities said the funds involved exceeded KD 8.419 million. The case comes as Kuwait and other GCC states step up efforts to combat money laundering and illicit financial activities, including online gambling and cross-border financial crime.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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