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Kuwait jails nine Syrians for 10 years in money laundering case

Court fines gang and two companies KD 6.88 million, orders firms shut down

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Kuwait jails nine Syrians for 10 years in money laundering case
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Dubai: Kuwait's State Security and Terrorism Crimes Circuit at the Criminal Court  has sentenced nine Syrian nationals to 10 years in prison after convicting them of operating an organised criminal network that laundered around KD 2.29 million, Al Qabas Arabic daily reported.

The court also fined the defendants and two companies specialising in general trading and the sale of perfumes and incense a combined KD 6.884 million. It ordered the closure of the two companies and barred them from carrying out commercial activities, while acquitting two other defendants.

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According to prosecutors, the group formed an organised criminal network that laundered proceeds obtained through fraud, forged banking documents, conducted unlicensed banking activities, transferred funds abroad through illegal channels and concealed their origin.

Investigators said the defendants lured victims through online advertisements offering food products for sale before directing them to bank payment links that charged amounts higher than those agreed. The funds were then allegedly used to purchase goods, which were resold before the proceeds were converted into cash.

The investigation found that the group deposited the funds into bank accounts in Kuwait disguised as legitimate business revenues before transferring them to accounts in several foreign countries in an attempt to conceal their illicit origin. Some of the defendants were also convicted of falsifying information related to bank deposit transactions.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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