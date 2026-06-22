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Kuwait court sentences former MP to three years in prison for fund misappropriation

Final ruling overturns earlier acquittals in fund misappropriation case

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The ruling overturned earlier acquittals issued by both the lower court. The court convicted the two men of embezzling public funds, while acquitting them of money laundering charges involving around KD151,000.
The ruling overturned earlier acquittals issued by both the lower court. The court convicted the two men of embezzling public funds, while acquitting them of money laundering charges involving around KD151,000.
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Dubai: Kuwait's Court of Cassation, the country's highest judicial authority, has sentenced former lawmaker Saleh Ashour and another defendant to three years in prison with immediate effect after convicting them of misappropriating funds belonging to others, Al Rai Arabic daily reported.

The ruling overturned earlier acquittals issued by both the lower court. The court convicted the two men of embezzling public funds, while acquitting them of money laundering charges involving around KD151,000.

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While the lower courts had cleared the defendants of charges including misappropriation and money laundering, the Court of Cassation found them guilty of misappropriating funds unrelated to the assets of the Al Thaqalayn Charity Association and ordered their immediate imprisonment.

The court, however, upheld Ashour's acquittal on the money laundering charge, ending one of Kuwait's most closely watched financial and legal cases.

The case stemmed from a complaint filed by the Ministry of Social Affairs alleging violations of Kuwait's fundraising laws and the unlawful handling of funds belonging to the Al Thaqalayn charity. Subsequent investigations expanded to include allegations of fund misappropriation and money laundering.

As a ruling by the Court of Cassation, the judgment is final, binding and immediately enforceable, marking a dramatic reversal from full acquittal to conviction and imprisonment.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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