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Kuwait arrests four fugitives convicted in $180 million public fund embezzlement case

Three men, a woman detained following extensive investigations

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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the suspects, including Three men and one woman have been arrested after being convicted in cases involving the misappropriation of public funds and causing serious damage to state finances, with losses estimated at about $180 million.
the suspects, including Three men and one woman have been arrested after being convicted in cases involving the misappropriation of public funds and causing serious damage to state finances, with losses estimated at about $180 million.
IANS

Kuwait's Interior Ministry has arrested four people convicted in cases involving the misappropriation of public funds and causing serious damage to state finances, with losses estimated at about $180 million.

The ministry said the suspects, including three men and one woman, were apprehended by the General Department for the Enforcement of Judgments after extensive investigations, surveillance and field operations carried out across several areas of the country, local media reported.

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In a statement, the ministry said specialised security units continued round-the-clock efforts to track down and arrest all convicted fugitives, stressing that authorities would not tolerate attempts to evade justice or avoid serving court-imposed sentences.

The ministry urged individuals subject to final court rulings to surrender voluntarily and regularise their legal status, warning that failure to do so could lead to security measures including raids, arrests and compulsory enforcement actions in accordance with the law.

It added that enforcing judicial rulings was a legal obligation that would be implemented without exception, and said security campaigns to apprehend wanted persons would continue in order to uphold the rule of law and protect public security.

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