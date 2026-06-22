Three Kuwaitis, an Egyptian and a stateless resident executed by hanging
Dubai: Kuwait has executed five men convicted of murder and other serious crimes after their death sentences were upheld by the country's highest courts and ratified by the Emir, the Public Prosecution said.
The executions were carried out by hanging at the Central Prison after all legal procedures had been completed, according to a statement carried by local media.
The Public Prosecution said the convicts had been granted all constitutional guarantees, including the right to defence and appeal throughout the investigation and trial process. The cases went through all stages of litigation, including reviews by the Court of Appeals and the Court of Cassation, before the sentences were approved by the Emir.
Those executed included three Kuwaiti nationals, an Egyptian national and a stateless resident.
Among them was a Kuwaiti convicted of the premeditated murder of a police officer in 2021. Another Kuwaiti was sentenced to death over a 2023 case involving kidnapping, premeditated murder, unlawful detention, drug possession and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.
The Egyptian national was convicted in a 2024 case involving the kidnapping, rape and unlawful detention of a woman. The stateless resident was convicted of premeditated murder in a 2021 case, while the fifth execution involved a Kuwaiti convicted of a murder committed in 2017.
The prosecution said one of the convicts had also sought a judicial reconsideration of his case before the final ruling was enforced.