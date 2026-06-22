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Kuwait executes five convicted murderers after death sentences upheld by highest courts

Three Kuwaitis, an Egyptian and a stateless resident executed by hanging

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Three Kuwaitis, an Egyptian and a stateless resident have been executed by hanging after being convicted of murder and other serious crimes.
Three Kuwaitis, an Egyptian and a stateless resident have been executed by hanging after being convicted of murder and other serious crimes.
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Dubai: Kuwait has executed five men convicted of murder and other serious crimes after their death sentences were upheld by the country's highest courts and ratified by the Emir, the Public Prosecution said.

The executions were carried out by hanging at the Central Prison after all legal procedures had been completed, according to a statement carried by local media.

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The Public Prosecution said the convicts had been granted all constitutional guarantees, including the right to defence and appeal throughout the investigation and trial process. The cases went through all stages of litigation, including reviews by the Court of Appeals and the Court of Cassation, before the sentences were approved by the Emir.

Those executed included three Kuwaiti nationals, an Egyptian national and a stateless resident.

Among them was a Kuwaiti convicted of the premeditated murder of a police officer in 2021. Another Kuwaiti was sentenced to death over a 2023 case involving kidnapping, premeditated murder, unlawful detention, drug possession and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

The Egyptian national was convicted in a 2024 case involving the kidnapping, rape and unlawful detention of a woman. The stateless resident was convicted of premeditated murder in a 2021 case, while the fifth execution involved a Kuwaiti convicted of a murder committed in 2017.

The prosecution said one of the convicts had also sought a judicial reconsideration of his case before the final ruling was enforced.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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