Interior Ministry says social media claims are unfounded, warns against spreading rumours
Dubai: Kuwait's Ministry of Interior on Sunday denied reports circulating on social media claiming that a terrorist cell had been arrested inside the country, saying the information was unfounded and did not originate from any official source.
In a statement, the ministry said it dealt with all matters related to national security with full transparency and would announce any such cases through official channels and in accordance with approved procedures.
The ministry urged the public to verify information from official sources and avoid circulating rumours or unverified reports, stressing that its official accounts, along with those of other state institutions, are the sole authorised sources for news and information.
It also warned that publishing or recirculating false news or rumours that could harm the public interest would expose those responsible to legal accountability in accordance with Kuwaiti laws and applicable regulations.