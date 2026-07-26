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Kuwait denies reports of terrorist cell arrest

Interior Ministry says social media claims are unfounded, warns against spreading rumours

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Kuwait's Interior ministry urged the public to verify information from official sources and avoid circulating rumours or unverified reports, stressing that its official accounts, along with those of other state institutions, are the sole authorised sources for news and information.
Kuwait's Interior ministry urged the public to verify information from official sources and avoid circulating rumours or unverified reports, stressing that its official accounts, along with those of other state institutions, are the sole authorised sources for news and information.
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Dubai: Kuwait's Ministry of Interior on Sunday denied reports circulating on social media claiming that a terrorist cell had been arrested inside the country, saying the information was unfounded and did not originate from any official source.

In a statement, the ministry said it dealt with all matters related to national security with full transparency and would announce any such cases through official channels and in accordance with approved procedures.

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The ministry urged the public to verify information from official sources and avoid circulating rumours or unverified reports, stressing that its official accounts, along with those of other state institutions, are the sole authorised sources for news and information.

It also warned that publishing or recirculating false news or rumours that could harm the public interest would expose those responsible to legal accountability in accordance with Kuwaiti laws and applicable regulations.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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