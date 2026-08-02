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Kuwait arrests 1,253 in security sweep, finds 36 children born out of wedlock

Campaign targets residency and labour law violators as inspections continue

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Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Kuwait arrests 1,253 in security sweep, finds 36 children born out of wedlock
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Kuwaiti authorities said they had found 36 children born out of wedlock accompanying their mothers and detained 1,253 people wanted on security charges or for violating residency and labour laws during an ongoing security campaign in the Al Jleeb area.

The Ministry of Interior said the campaign, launched under the directives of Sheikh Fahad Al Yousef Al Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and led by Undersecretary Major General Abdulwahab Ahmed Al Wahaib, remained under way, with those detained referred to the relevant authorities for legal action.

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The ministry said security forces, working alongside other government agencies, continued to inspect vacated residential properties and monitor attempts to breach security measures or violate decisions issued by the competent authorities.

It said the campaign would continue across other areas identified for violations as part of an integrated field plan aimed at maintaining public security and order, preventing further breaches and improving quality of life.

The ministry added that the operation had also prompted other government agencies to take action, including the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, which said electricity loads in Farwaniya Governorate had fallen by 60 per cent after power was disconnected from around 1,200 illegally occupied homes.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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