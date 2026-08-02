Campaign targets residency and labour law violators as inspections continue
Kuwaiti authorities said they had found 36 children born out of wedlock accompanying their mothers and detained 1,253 people wanted on security charges or for violating residency and labour laws during an ongoing security campaign in the Al Jleeb area.
The Ministry of Interior said the campaign, launched under the directives of Sheikh Fahad Al Yousef Al Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and led by Undersecretary Major General Abdulwahab Ahmed Al Wahaib, remained under way, with those detained referred to the relevant authorities for legal action.
The ministry said security forces, working alongside other government agencies, continued to inspect vacated residential properties and monitor attempts to breach security measures or violate decisions issued by the competent authorities.
It said the campaign would continue across other areas identified for violations as part of an integrated field plan aimed at maintaining public security and order, preventing further breaches and improving quality of life.
The ministry added that the operation had also prompted other government agencies to take action, including the Ministry of Electricity, Water and Renewable Energy, which said electricity loads in Farwaniya Governorate had fallen by 60 per cent after power was disconnected from around 1,200 illegally occupied homes.