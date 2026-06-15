Law sets licensing, safety and security standards for Kuwait’s marine sector
The Kuwaiti Ministry of Interior has announced a new Law on Maritime Facilities and Floating Units aimed at strengthening maritime safety and regulating related activities.
The law sets out a comprehensive legal framework covering licensing and operational procedures for maritime facilities and floating units. It also defines technical requirements, safety standards, and maritime security protocols.
Officials said the legislation is intended to safeguard lives and property, while also supporting the protection of the marine environment.
The ministry stressed that compliance with the law and its implementing regulations is a key pillar in ensuring safe and responsible use of maritime facilities and floating units.