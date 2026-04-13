New decree-law revises nationality framework, tightening rules on granting and withdrawal
Kuwait’s Official Gazette Al-Kuwait Al-Youm has published Decree-Law No. (52) of 2026 in Supplement (2) of issue (1786), introducing amendments to the country’s citizenship law under Amiri Decree No. (15) of 1959, according to KUNA.
The decree, comprising five articles with explanatory notes, aims to restructure Kuwait’s nationality system, balancing national identity considerations with humanitarian and social factors, while reinforcing the state’s sovereign authority over granting, withdrawal and revocation of citizenship under strict legal controls.
It replaces key provisions of the original law, amends conflicting clauses and repeals outdated sections.
The amendments redefine who qualifies as Kuwaiti by origin, including those born to a Kuwaiti father inside or outside the country. It also revises provisions related to naturalisation, children’s nationality status, and conditions under which nationality is retained or lost.
Children of naturalised citizens are now generally considered naturalised rather than Kuwaiti by origin, with provisions allowing minors to choose nationality upon reaching adulthood.
The updated law outlines conditions under which Kuwaiti nationality may be lost, including voluntary acquisition of foreign citizenship. It also introduces safeguards for spouses and minors, along with procedures for potential reinstatement under specific conditions.
Women’s nationality rights are also revised, including conditions linked to marriage, divorce and acquisition of foreign nationality.
The Minister of Interior is granted expanded authority to issue decisions on nationality-related cases, including special provisions for minors born to Kuwaiti mothers under certain circumstances.
The law also allows nationality restoration under defined legal conditions, subject to approval and residency requirements.
Use of scientific evidence in nationality cases
Authorities may now use scientific methods such as DNA testing and biometric identification in nationality disputes, strengthening verification processes.
The law introduces penalties of up to three years in prison and KD 3,000 fines for providing false information in nationality cases, rising to seven years and KD 5,000 fines for deliberate fraud.
Nationality decisions are classified as sovereign acts and are not subject to judicial review, according to the amendments.
Several earlier articles and laws, including provisions from 1994 and 1995, have been repealed. The decree also standardises terminology across the legislation and affirms that previously granted dependent citizenship will be treated as naturalisation.
The law takes effect from the date of publication, with the Prime Minister and ministers tasked with implementation, KUNA reported.