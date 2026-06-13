Investigation uncovered counterfeit documents, stolen materials and forgery equipment
Dubai: Kuwaiti authorities have arrested five Bangladeshi nationals accused of operating a forgery network that produced and distributed counterfeit government stamps, in a case officials said targeted expatriates and businesses seeking official document verification.
The Ministry of Interior said the arrests were carried out by the Residence Affairs Investigation Department under the Criminal Security Sector following extensive investigations and intelligence gathering. Authorities said that the group manufactured forged government stamps and sold them at prices below their official value in order to generate illicit profits.
According to investigators, the suspects distributed the counterfeit stamps in locations inside and outside hospitals, focusing on documents that required official stamp authentication. The forged stamps were reportedly issued in denominations of five and 10 Kuwaiti dinars.
During raids linked to the operation, security forces seized equipment allegedly used in the forgery scheme, including a laptop computer, a printer and stamp rolls. Investigators also found that official stamp paper rolls had been stolen from a hospital and reused in the production of counterfeit materials.
The suspects and seized evidence have been referred to the relevant authorities for further legal action.
The Ministry of Interior said it would continue security operations aimed at combating fraud, forgery and offences involving public funds, warning that strict legal measures would be pursued against anyone found to be tampering with official documents or engaging in similar criminal activities.