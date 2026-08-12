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Kuwaiti student sues Education Ministry, wins case overturning failed school year

Court orders ministry to promote student to grade 8 after online technical glitch

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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The dispute began during the second semester when Kuwait’s Education Ministry was operating a remote-learning system through Microsoft Teams under exceptional circumstances.
The dispute began during the second semester when Kuwait’s Education Ministry was operating a remote-learning system through Microsoft Teams under exceptional circumstances.
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Dubai: A Kuwaiti court has overturned an Education Ministry decision that failed a middle-school student and ordered that she be declared successful and promoted to the eighth grade after a technical glitch prevented her from accessing online classes.

The dispute began during the second semester when Kuwait’s Education Ministry was operating a remote-learning system through Microsoft Teams under exceptional circumstances.

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While other students attended virtual classes, the student was unable to access the platform for more than two months because of a technical fault that persisted until April.

The student and her family challenged the decision in court. Her lawyer told the court that once the technical problem was resolved, the student completed and submitted all assignments and other academic requirements.

He argued that the circumstances at the time had prevented her from reporting and explaining the problem to school administrators while it was occurring.

Despite evidence that the technical failure was beyond the student’s control, the Education Ministry recorded her absence as unjustified and assessed her academic performance as “poor”, resulting in her failing the school year.

After examining the circumstances of the case and evidence relating to the technical problem, Kuwait’s Administrative Court annulled the ministry’s decision, including the failing result and poor assessment.

The court ordered the ministry to recognise the student as having successfully completed the academic year and promote her to the eighth grade.

The ruling effectively prevents the student from having to repeat an entire school year because of the prolonged technical problem that prevented her from accessing the remote-learning platform.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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