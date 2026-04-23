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Kuwait keeps schools online until further notice

Education Ministry confirms no change as remote learning continues

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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13. Take an online class: Since people have been advised by the UAE government to stay indoors as much as possible, one can take an online class from the comfort of your home. And they are free. all you need is a little research. From public speaking classes, to becoming a social media master, make use of your time and learn something new.
13. Take an online class: Since people have been advised by the UAE government to stay indoors as much as possible, one can take an online class from the comfort of your home. And they are free. all you need is a little research. From public speaking classes, to becoming a social media master, make use of your time and learn something new.
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Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Education has confirmed that the learning process will continue remotely until further notice, stressing that no changes or new decisions have been issued so far.

In a statement, the ministry said the measure is aimed at safeguarding students as well as teaching and administrative staff, while ensuring the continuity of academic progress amid current developments.

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It added that all approved education plans are being implemented under the learning system, with lessons continuing through accredited online platforms and performance closely monitored to maintain stability in the education process.

The ministry urged the public to verify information through official sources only, noting that any updates would be announced via its official channels.

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