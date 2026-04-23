Kuwait keeps schools online until further notice

Education Ministry confirms no change as remote learning continues
Dubai: Kuwait’s Ministry of Education has confirmed that the learning process will continue remotely until further notice, stressing that no changes or new decisions have been issued so far.
In a statement, the ministry said the measure is aimed at safeguarding students as well as teaching and administrative staff, while ensuring the continuity of academic progress amid current developments.
It added that all approved education plans are being implemented under the learning system, with lessons continuing through accredited online platforms and performance closely monitored to maintain stability in the education process.
The ministry urged the public to verify information through official sources only, noting that any updates would be announced via its official channels.