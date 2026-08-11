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Kuwait arrests two minors over alleged ISIS plot targeting place of worship

Interior Ministry urges parents to monitor children's online activity after arrests

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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The two suspects have been referred to the competent judicial authorities to complete legal proceedings in accordance with Kuwaiti law.
The two suspects have been referred to the competent judicial authorities to complete legal proceedings in accordance with Kuwaiti law.
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Dubai: Kuwait's Ministry of Interior said on Tuesday that the State Security Service had arrested two minors accused of communicating with members of the extremist group ISIS and receiving training in the manufacture of explosives as part of an alleged plot to target a place of worship in the country.

In a statement, the ministry said the arrests followed security monitoring, intelligence gathering and investigations. The two suspects have been referred to the competent judicial authorities to complete legal proceedings in accordance with Kuwaiti law.

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The ministry reaffirmed its commitment to monitoring and addressing any activities that threaten the country's security and public safety, stressing that all violations of the law would be dealt with in accordance with legal procedures.

It also urged parents to closely monitor their children's use of social media and raise awareness of the dangers of extremist ideologies and behaviour that violates the law.

The ministry called for stronger family guidance to promote national values, respect for the law and a sense of responsibility towards the country.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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