Ministry revises evaluation system for selected subjects during distance learning
Dubai: The Ministry of Education has announced changes to the assessment method for certain subjects delivered through distance learning, confirming that the adjustments will not affect students’ final results.
According to the ministry, the revised mechanism applies to subjects classified under the 'B group' within the remote learning framework. The update aims to ensure fair evaluation while maintaining academic standards during the distance learning period.
The changes divide subjects into two categories. The first includes subjects that will not be assessed during the third academic term due to the suspension of in-person teaching. Instead, final grades for these subjects will be calculated based on students’ performance in the first and second terms.
The second category covers subjects that will continue to be assessed without changes. Students will be evaluated through ongoing activities, projects and assignments conducted flexibly by teachers and recorded through approved learning management systems.
The ministry said the move aligns with efforts to support students and ensure continuity in education without disadvantaging learners during remote study periods.