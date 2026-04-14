GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 25°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Education

UAE adjusts remote learning assessment rules with no impact on final results

Ministry revises evaluation system for selected subjects during distance learning

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Revised grading for B group subjects keeps students’ overall scores unchanged
Revised grading for B group subjects keeps students’ overall scores unchanged

Dubai: The Ministry of Education has announced changes to the assessment method for certain subjects delivered through distance learning, confirming that the adjustments will not affect students’ final results.

According to the ministry, the revised mechanism applies to subjects classified under the 'B group' within the remote learning framework. The update aims to ensure fair evaluation while maintaining academic standards during the distance learning period.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The changes divide subjects into two categories. The first includes subjects that will not be assessed during the third academic term due to the suspension of in-person teaching. Instead, final grades for these subjects will be calculated based on students’ performance in the first and second terms.

The second category covers subjects that will continue to be assessed without changes. Students will be evaluated through ongoing activities, projects and assignments conducted flexibly by teachers and recorded through approved learning management systems.

The ministry said the move aligns with efforts to support students and ensure continuity in education without disadvantaging learners during remote study periods.

Related Topics:
EducationUAE schools

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

When children contribute to household chores, they learn far more than practical skills - they learn time management and accountability.

Preparing children for an independent life after school

3m read
Dubai

Dubai confirms sounds were result of defence operations

1m read
Children who grow up in homes where dialogue is normal learn that mistakes are not disasters but growth opportunities.

Raising resilient children through early conversations

4m read
How to appeal a failed road test result in Dubai

How to appeal a failed road test result in Dubai

2m read