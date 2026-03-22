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UAE students start new term with two-week online learning

Remote classes begin after spring break as Ministry outlines key assessments and dates

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
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Parents urged to support structured learning and students’ wellbeing during online classes.
Parents urged to support structured learning and students’ wellbeing during online classes.

Dubai: The third academic term for the 2025–2026 school year will begin on Monday for students across all levels in public and private schools in UAE following the Ministry of Education curriculum, with classes to be held remotely for two weeks after the spring break.

The Ministry of Education has not yet announced updated scheduling details for the term, which is expected to span 13 weeks, including 64 school days and several official holidays, notably the Islamic New Year and Eid Al Adha. The academic year is set to conclude on July 3, with teaching staff completing duties on July 17, 2026.

The term will include student participation in international assessments between April 15 and May 7, including PIRLS and a pilot TIMSS study.

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It will also feature specialised training for administrative and teaching staff, as well as standardised assessments, including the SPA test from June 27 to July 5 and central examinations from June 24 to July 3.

The ministry issued guidance to parents highlighting their role in supporting remote learning, urging them to provide a structured environment and ensure students’ wellbeing.

Students are required to attend classes via Microsoft Teams, complete assignments on time and maintain positive behaviour in virtual classrooms.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
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