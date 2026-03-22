Remote classes begin after spring break as Ministry outlines key assessments and dates
Dubai: The third academic term for the 2025–2026 school year will begin on Monday for students across all levels in public and private schools in UAE following the Ministry of Education curriculum, with classes to be held remotely for two weeks after the spring break.
The Ministry of Education has not yet announced updated scheduling details for the term, which is expected to span 13 weeks, including 64 school days and several official holidays, notably the Islamic New Year and Eid Al Adha. The academic year is set to conclude on July 3, with teaching staff completing duties on July 17, 2026.
The term will include student participation in international assessments between April 15 and May 7, including PIRLS and a pilot TIMSS study.
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It will also feature specialised training for administrative and teaching staff, as well as standardised assessments, including the SPA test from June 27 to July 5 and central examinations from June 24 to July 3.
The ministry issued guidance to parents highlighting their role in supporting remote learning, urging them to provide a structured environment and ensure students’ wellbeing.
Students are required to attend classes via Microsoft Teams, complete assignments on time and maintain positive behaviour in virtual classrooms.