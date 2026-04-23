UAE R&D Tax Credit: A smart way to save up to Dh2 million in tax

Credits may be clawed back if business exits UAE or restructures within a 5-year period
Most businesses think R&D is limited to labs and scientists. In reality, many companies in UAE are already doing R&D without realising it.
From improving processes and reducing costs to developing new products, automation, or digital systems, these activities can qualify for up to Dh2 million in tax credits under UAE’s new R&D regime.
Introduced through Cabinet Decision No. 215 of 2025 and Ministerial Decision No. 24 of 2026, this framework offers 15 per cent to 50 per cent tax credit on qualifying R&D expenditure.
The Ministerial Decision introduces a tiered credit system linked to both expenditure and workforce:
15% for the first Dh1 million, subject to minimum 2 R&D staff
35% for the next Dh1 million, subject to minimum 6 R&D staff
50% for expenditure up to Dh5 million, subject to minimum 14 R&D staff
Both thresholds must be satisfied for each tier, failing which the applicable rate is adjusted downward.
To qualify, activities must be novel, systematic, and involve technical uncertainty. Most importantly, they must be carried out within UAE. For international groups, this creates a strong opportunity to relocate or build R&D functions locally and align tax efficiency with real operations.
One of the most critical conditions is pre-approval. Without approval from the UAE R&D Council, no credit can be claimed.
In practice, many industries are already performing qualifying activities. Construction companies working on sustainable materials, modular methods, or digital engineering. Manufacturers improving processes. Logistics companies optimising systems. Technology firms building new platforms. Yet most of these efforts go unclaimed due to lack of proper documentation and tax alignment.
To get full benefit, businesses need a structured approach:
Identify qualifying R&D activities early
Maintain technical documentation and project evidence
Align staffing with credit thresholds
Ensure intellectual property and control sit within UAE
Maintain records for at least 7 years
Align group structures and transfer pricing where applicable
If a business restructures, exits UAE, or fails conditions within a 5-year period, credits may be clawed back.
This incentive applies across sectors including contracting, manufacturing, technology, logistics, energy, healthcare, fintech, retail, and food industries.
In simple terms, if a business is solving problems, improving efficiency, or creating something new, it is likely performing R&D.
In the coming years, companies that proactively structure their R&D in UAE will operate at significantly lower effective tax rates.