Vision Beyond Boundaries: UAE emerges as global vision-care powerhouse

As healthcare rapidly embraces AI, precision diagnostics, and telemedicine, how do you see the UAE shaping the future of advanced vision care regionally and globally?

The UAE has a structural advantage that most countries don’t: the ability to make decisions quickly and implement them at scale. In vision care, that matters enormously. AI-driven retinal screening can detect diabetic eye disease years before symptoms appear. The technology exists. What’s often missing is the ecosystem to deploy it - the regulatory clarity, the institutional commitment, the infrastructure.

Abu Dhabi is building all three simultaneously. When you combine that with a patient population representing over 200 nationalities, you generate clinical data that no single-country system can match. That positions the UAE not just as a regional leader in vision care but as a genuine contributor to global ophthalmology research.

Bringing Bascom Palmer Eye Institute to Abu Dhabi marked a major milestone. What long-term impact do you hope this institution will create across the Gulf healthcare ecosystem?

The goal was never to build a clinic. It was to change what patients in this region expect from eye care - and what they no longer need to travel abroad to receive. What we are doing, at its core, is trying to replicate the number one eye institute in the United States, right here in Abu Dhabi. That ambition shapes every decision we make.

The long-term impact I’m focused on is structural: reducing outbound medical tourism, building local clinical expertise through training and research, and establishing a standard of care that other institutions can benchmark against. A critical part of that is developing the next generation of ophthalmologists from within the region. We will be launching the first fellowship program of its kind in the country, a dedicated pipeline to train local talents to world-class standards, so that excellence in eye care is no longer imported but homegrown.

The upcoming Abu Dhabi Eye Bank powered by Bascom Palmer, operating hopefully in association with a local, homegrown player, is a concrete example of that. Corneal transplantation with locally donated tissue will now be available for the first time. That’s not a headline - it’s a permanent change in what this region can offer its patients.

Taken together, these aren’t isolated initiatives. They are the building blocks of a self-sustaining ecosystem of eye care excellence that serves the Gulf for generations to come.

Your career spans medicine, executive leadership, and humanitarian outreach across continents. How have these experiences shaped your approach to building resilient, patient-focused healthcare institutions?

Working in refugee camps in Jordan taught me something that no business school covers: the gap between what healthcare can do and what it actually delivers to most people is not a clinical problem - it’s a systems problem. That experience changed how I approach institution-building. I look for real, measurable gaps, not gaps that look good in a pitch deck. I insist on

world-class standards because patients don’t deserve a discounted version of excellence. And I design for sustainability, because humanitarian intent without financial discipline doesn’t last. Those three principles have shaped every institution I’ve been involved in building.

From pioneering eye banking initiatives to expanding access through technology, what opportunities do you believe will define the next chapter of healthcare innovation in the UAE?

Prevention. That’s the single biggest opportunity - and the most underinvested one. The UAE has the data infrastructure, the technology platforms, and the political will to shift from a treatment-reactive system to a prevention-first model. In ophthalmology specifically, over 70 percent of blindness is preventable or treatable if detected early. AI-powered screening at the primary care level could dramatically change those numbers. But prevention is only part of the story.

The next chapter will also be written in the laboratory. We are actively investing in research to treat inherited retinal diseases through gene therapy, conditions that were once considered a life sentence of progressive vision loss now have a realistic path to intervention. That work is no longer confined to a handful of elite academic centers in the West; we intend to be part of that frontier here in Abu Dhabi.

And then there is the horizon-defining work: research into whole eye transplantation. Our parent institution in Miami is already pioneering this science, and we see our role as extending that program’s reach and ambition into this region. The idea of restoring complete vision to patients who have lost an eye entirely- once the domain of science fiction- is now a serious area of surgical and scientific inquiry.