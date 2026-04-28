“This is a major step forward for us as a group. We have always focused on creating venues that bring people together, and this project allows us to do that on an entirely new scale in Abu Dhabi. Reem Mall is an incredible platform, and we are excited to introduce a destination that delivers great food, live sport, and entertainment in one integrated space,” said Dennis McGettigan, Founder and CEO of Vision Hospitality.

The McGettigan’s Fan Zone will be the first major component of the development, designed around large-screen live sport, casual dining and a high-energy match-day environment. The wider 45,000 sq ft space will bring together multiple concepts under one roof, giving visitors a venue that can serve different parts of the day, from meals and meet-ups to evening entertainment.

“We are delighted to partner with McGettigan’s to launch their new flagship Abu Dhabi location. Reem Mall is a space where world-class retail meets unparalleled social experiences. This makes it the ideal destination for a market leader like McGettigan’s, and enables us to deliver a versatile, day-to-night experience that resonates with our diverse community and visitors to the capital. Through this milestone partnership, McGettigan’s will create a sophisticated multi-concept social anchor that reflects the established high level of the Reem Mall experience.”

Nivetha Dayanand is Assistant Business Editor at Gulf News, where she spends her days unpacking money, markets, aviation, and the big shifts shaping life in the Gulf. Before returning to Gulf News, she launched Finance Middle East, complete with a podcast and video series. Her reporting has taken her from breaking spot news to long-form features and high-profile interviews. Nivetha has interviewed Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed Al Saud, Indian ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and N. Chandrababu Naidu, IMF’s Jihad Azour, and a long list of CEOs, regulators, and founders who are reshaping the region’s economy. An Erasmus Mundus journalism alum, Nivetha has shared classrooms and newsrooms with journalists from more than 40 countries, which probably explains her weakness for data, context, and a good follow-up question. When she is away from her keyboard (AFK), you are most likely to find her at the gym with an Eminem playlist, bingeing One Piece, or exploring games on her PS5.