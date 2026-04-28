Reem Mall will house a 45,000 sq ft venue with food, live sports, and entertainment
Dubai: Abu Dhabi residents are set to get a new sports, dining and entertainment venue at Reem Mall, with Vision Hospitality preparing to launch a 45,000 sq ft multi-concept destination built around food, live games and social spaces.
The project will bring McGettigan’s to Reem Mall in one of Vision Hospitality’s biggest UAE expansions to date, adding a new day-to-night attraction to Abu Dhabi’s Al Reem Island. The first phase will include a McGettigan’s Fan Zone, bringing the brand’s live sport format to the capital for the first time.
The venue is expected to screen major games across giant screens, creating a new gathering point for sports fans in Abu Dhabi. Additional food and entertainment concepts will be announced in the coming months.
Vision Hospitality is positioning the Reem Mall project around a broader shift in consumer demand, with mall visitors increasingly seeking restaurants, events, entertainment, and social venues in the same location.
“This is a major step forward for us as a group. We have always focused on creating venues that bring people together, and this project allows us to do that on an entirely new scale in Abu Dhabi. Reem Mall is an incredible platform, and we are excited to introduce a destination that delivers great food, live sport, and entertainment in one integrated space,” said Dennis McGettigan, Founder and CEO of Vision Hospitality.
The move gives McGettigan’s a larger foothold in Abu Dhabi at a time when malls across the UAE are leaning more heavily on dining, live sport and entertainment to keep visitors coming back.
The partnership gives Reem Mall a new hospitality anchor at a time when UAE malls are increasingly relying on food, entertainment and social experiences to boost dwell time and repeat visits.
Bruce von Kaufmann, Chief Operating Officer of Reem Mall, said the partnership would add a new layer to the mall’s wider offer.
“We are delighted to partner with McGettigan’s to launch their new flagship Abu Dhabi location. Reem Mall is a space where world-class retail meets unparalleled social experiences. This makes it the ideal destination for a market leader like McGettigan’s, and enables us to deliver a versatile, day-to-night experience that resonates with our diverse community and visitors to the capital. Through this milestone partnership, McGettigan’s will create a sophisticated multi-concept social anchor that reflects the established high level of the Reem Mall experience.”
The McGettigan’s Fan Zone will be the first major component of the development, designed around large-screen live sport, casual dining and a high-energy match-day environment. The wider 45,000 sq ft space will bring together multiple concepts under one roof, giving visitors a venue that can serve different parts of the day, from meals and meet-ups to evening entertainment.
Vision Hospitality has not yet disclosed the full list of concepts planned for the site, but the Reem Mall launch marks a significant expansion for the group and a notable addition to Abu Dhabi’s hospitality scene.