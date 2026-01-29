Abu Dhabi venue under construction, with completion targeted for 2026
Abu Dhabi: Destination developer Miral announced Thursday that Topgolf will open on Yas Island, marking the brand’s second venue in the country after Dubai.
Construction is already under way, with the project currently 28 per cent complete and the venue targeted for completion in 2026, said Miral.
The new site, to be known as Topgolf Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, is being developed by Miral in partnership with Viya, an authorised Topgolf franchise partner.
The venue will span around 6,500 square metres of gross floor area, alongside a 19,000-square-metre outfield driving range. It will feature 82 hitting bays, including eight VIP bays, and will use TopTracer technology to track golf balls during play. The experience is designed for both experienced golfers and first-time players.
Jonathan Brown, Chief Portfolio Officer at Miral said, “We are excited to announce the development of Topgolf on Yas Island. This project is a testament to our unwavering commitment to further positioning the island as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure.”
The three-level complex will include a VR hitting bay, practice and training areas, lounge spaces, an event lawn and a pro shop on the ground floor. Upper levels will house dining venues, a sports and sky lounge with outdoor terraces, an arcade zone and flexible event spaces.
Meanwhile, Christopher May, CEO at Viya, said, “Topgolf Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, builds on the proven success of Topgolf Dubai.”
According to May, since opening five years ago, Topgolf Dubai has welcomed more than 2.7 million customers and delivered over 85 million swings. “In partnership with Miral and Topgolf, we are proud to announce Topgolf Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, marking our next phase of growth in the UAE,” he said.
Topgolf Yas Island will add to the island’s existing golf options, which already include Yas Links Abu Dhabi and Yas Acres Golf and Country Club. It also joins Yas Island’s broader mix of leisure attractions, dining and entertainment venues.
The Abu Dhabi-based developer manages and develops major attractions on Yas Island and Saadiyat Island, including Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World, Yas Waterworld, SeaWorld Abu Dhabi, CLYMB, Yas Marina and Yas Bay Waterfront, as well as Etihad Arena.
Its pipeline also includes projects such as the Natural History Museum Abu Dhabi, a Harry Potter-themed land at Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi and a Disney theme park resort.
