Jonathan Brown, Chief Portfolio Officer at Miral said, “We are excited to announce the development of Topgolf on Yas Island. This project is a testament to our unwavering commitment to further positioning the island as a top global destination for entertainment and leisure.”

The venue will span around 6,500 square metres of gross floor area, alongside a 19,000-square-metre outfield driving range. It will feature 82 hitting bays, including eight VIP bays, and will use TopTracer technology to track golf balls during play. The experience is designed for both experienced golfers and first-time players.

According to May, since opening five years ago, Topgolf Dubai has welcomed more than 2.7 million customers and delivered over 85 million swings. “In partnership with Miral and Topgolf, we are proud to announce Topgolf Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, marking our next phase of growth in the UAE,” he said.

