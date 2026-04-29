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Modon’s Tara Park on Reem Island sells out with Dh2 billion in sales

The milestone reflects strong investor confidence and sustained demand

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
1 MIN READ
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Modon’s Tara Park on Reem Island sells out with Dh2 billion in sales
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Modon has announced the sell-out of Tara Park, a residential development on Reem Island, with the project generating approximately Dh2 billion in sales. The milestone reflects strong investor confidence and sustained demand, underscoring the emirate's growing position as a global safe-haven investment destination.

Tara Park comprises six residential towers with 834 apartments across one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts. Connected to Reem Mall, the towers are interlinked by an active podium that connects residents to a wide range of amenities. 

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Bill O’Regan, Group CEO of Modon Holding, said: “Tara Park further validates Modon’s disciplined, market-driven approach, connecting a prime location and thoughtful placemaking to generate sustainable urban growth and long-term value. We continue to see strong demand across the market, which speaks to the confidence that local and international buyers continue to place in Abu Dhabi,particularly for projects where clear attention to quality of life supports future investment potential.”

Ibrahim Al Maghribi, CEO of Modon Real Estate, said: “The sell-out Tara Park sends a clear signal. Buyers are not hesitating. Buyers are making considered, long-term decisions. Tara Park was designed with clear buyer prioritiesand needs in mind, and the market response has validated that approach entirely.”

Connected to Reem Mall, Tara Park also offers easy access to Fay Park, Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi and Repton School, alongside proximity to Abu Dhabi’s international financial hub, Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), The Galleria Mall, and the wider city.

834 residences across six towers

834 residences across six towers with an active podium on Reem Island and connected to Reem Mall received overwhelming interest, signaling clear investor confidence in Abu Dhabi's residential market.

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