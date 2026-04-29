Modon’s Tara Park on Reem Island sells out with Dh2 billion in sales

Bill O’Regan, Group CEO of Modon Holding, said: “Tara Park further validates Modon’s disciplined, market-driven approach, connecting a prime location and thoughtful placemaking to generate sustainable urban growth and long-term value. We continue to see strong demand across the market, which speaks to the confidence that local and international buyers continue to place in Abu Dhabi,particularly for projects where clear attention to quality of life supports future investment potential.”