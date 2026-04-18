In a move aimed at broadening access to homeownership, Modon has introduced a flexible 40/60 payment plan. The structure allows buyers to pay 5% in 2026, followed by staged payments of 10% annually from 2027 to 2029, making it particularly attractive for first-time buyers and long-term investors. As a freehold development open to all nationalities, Tara Park is positioned to attract both local and international interest.