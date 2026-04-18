Final phase brings 834 freehold homes with prime connectivity on Reem Island
Modon has announced the release of the final phase of its Tara Park development on Reem Island, marking the completion of a residential project that has already demonstrated strong market demand following its initial launch.
Strategically located near two of the island’s main access bridges, the final phase offers residents direct connectivity to key destinations including Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), major retail hubs, and leading educational institutions. The development’s positioning reinforces its appeal as a central, well-connected residential address in the capital.
In a move aimed at broadening access to homeownership, Modon has introduced a flexible 40/60 payment plan. The structure allows buyers to pay 5% in 2026, followed by staged payments of 10% annually from 2027 to 2029, making it particularly attractive for first-time buyers and long-term investors. As a freehold development open to all nationalities, Tara Park is positioned to attract both local and international interest.
The project has been designed as a fully integrated community, featuring six residential towers connected by a shared podium. This central platform will house nurseries, co-working spaces, and retail outlets, creating a self-contained environment focused on accessibility and convenience. Upon completion, Tara Park will deliver a total of 834 apartments, ranging from one- to three-bedroom units.
Wellness and active living are central to the development’s design. Residents will have access to a 527-metre running and walking track, fitness centres, yoga studios, swimming pools, and padel courts. These amenities are intended to support a balanced lifestyle while fostering community interaction.
The housing mix caters to a diverse demographic, including young professionals, families, and investors seeking high-quality residential assets in Abu Dhabi. The project combines practical living spaces with long-term investment potential, aligning with the city’s evolving residential landscape.
Community integration remains a core focus, with the interconnected podium acting as a social hub that encourages interaction and enhances day-to-day convenience. The broader masterplan emphasizes liveability, aiming to create a cohesive environment for residents over the long term.
The launch of the final phase builds on the success of the initial release, reflecting sustained demand for well-located, lifestyle-oriented developments in Abu Dhabi. As the city continues to grow, projects like Tara Park highlight a shift toward integrated communities that balance connectivity, comfort, and investment value.